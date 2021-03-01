Sania Mirza returns to WTA circuit with win in Doha with Klepac
Making a winning return to the WTA circuit, Sania Mirza reached the doubles quarterfinals of the Qatar Total Open with Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac, here on Monday.
The Indo-Slovenian pair won 6-4 6-7(5) 10-5 against Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine in the opening round of the WTA 500 tournament.
It was Sania's first match in 12 months and incidentally it was at the Doha Open where she played last in February 2020 before pandemic halted the tennis competitions across the world.
Sania herself had recovered from COVID-19 in January this year.
It was Nadiia with whom Sania had paired when she returned to competitive tennis after maternity leave and won the Hobart Open in January 2020
An early break put Sania and Klepac down 0-3 and struggling at deuce in the fourth game but they managed to hold on, getting on board.
The Indo-Slovenian pair needed just one break to get back on serve and they got that in the seventh game, breaking the Kichenok sisters at love in the seventh.
With an easy hold, they were 4-all and pocketed the set with another break.
The Ukrainians again drew the first blood in the second set for a 3-1 lead but Sania and Klepac fought hard to drag it to the tie-breaker but could not stop the rivals from pushing the contest to a Super Tie Breaker.
The Indo-Slovenia pair raced to a 5-1 lead in a jiffy and closed the match, converting the second match point. PTI AT AT PDS PDS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza returns to WTA circuit with win in Doha with Klepac
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Melbourne loss, Sabalenka vows to be ready for Serena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saketh Myneni gets top billing for ITF Lucknow event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic ties Federer's record for most weeks as world No.1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brady loses in 1st match since Australian Open in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiatek builds mental strength with Lego
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Argentine Cerundolo wins Cordoba title in first ATP main draw outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza ready to rebuild after Covid-19 recovery
- India’s former world doubles No.1 looks at her season ahead with Tokyo Olympics an added motivation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Popyrin fights back to win maiden ATP title in Singapore
- Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik his fourth defeat in a final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AITA asks age fraud suspects to produce TW3 tests ahead of Nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Open winner Swiatek beats Bencic in Adelaide final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French veteran Gilles Simon taking a break from tennis tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Open champion Iga Swiatek into WTA Adelaide final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev gets another shot at No.2 ranking after Nadal pullout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chasing pack need to believe they can topple 'Big Three' - Nalbandian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox