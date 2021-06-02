Home / Sports / Tennis / Sharan and Delbonis bow out of French Open
File image of Divij Sharan in action.(Getty Images)
File image of Divij Sharan in action.(Getty Images)
tennis

Sharan and Delbonis bow out of French Open

The Indo-Argentine pair lost 6-3 6-7 (13) 4-6 to Matt and Alex in a thrilling contest that clocked two hours and eight minutes here.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:58 PM IST

India's Divij Sharan and Federico Delbonis from Argentina crashed out of the French Open after suffering a narrow defeat against Australian duo of Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur in the men's doubles first round here on Wednesday.

The Indo-Argentine pair lost 6-3 6-7 (13) 4-6 to Matt and Alex in a thrilling contest that clocked two hours and eight minutes here.

India's Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor of Croatia on Tuesday sailed into the men's doubles second round.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
divij sharan federico delbonis french open + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.