Sumit Nagal seeks urgent help as his visa gets ‘rejected without reason’ ahead of Australia Open playoffs

India’s No.1 Sumit Nagal has appealed publicly to Chinese authorities after claiming his visa application to travel for the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off in China was rejected without explanation, putting his build-up to the first Grand Slam of 2026 in doubt. Sumit Nagal in action against Switzerland's Henry Bernet.(AP)

Nagal took to X to flag the issue, tagging the Chinese Ambassador to India and the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, and asking for “urgent help” so he can compete in the playoff event that offers a direct main-draw wildcard into the Australian Open.

Visa setback clouds path

In his post, Nagal writes: I am supposed to fly to China soon to represent India at the Australian Open playoff. But my visa was rejected without a reason.” He prefaced the message “[URGENT]” and introduced himself as “India’s No.1 Tennis player” while addressing the Chinese officials directly.

The 27-year-old is currently India’s top-ranked singles player on the ATP Tour and has been one of the country’s standout performers over the last two seasons, breaking into the top 100 and enjoying a breakthrough run at the Australian Open 2024, where he upset 25th seed Alexander Bubik in the first round.

Sumit Nagal also made history in 2024, becoming the first Indian man to win a Masters 1000 match on clay at the Monte Carlo Masters, underlining his emergence as India’s singles spearhead on the global circuit.

The Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off, scheduled in Chengdu from November 24-29, gives regional players a coveted main-draw entry into the 2026 Australian Open. The event, organised by Tennis Australia with support from the Chinese Tennis Association, features leading Asia-Pacific players battling for singles and doubles wildcards.

Nagal’s post suggests his participation is now in limbo unless the visa decision is reviewed. So far, there has been no public statement from the Chinese Embassy in India, the All India Tennis Association, or Tennis Australia on the specific case, even as Indian fans and media accounts have begun amplifying his appeal on social platforms.

For Nagal, missing the playoffs would be a significant blow at a time when he is trying to consolidate his place in Grand Slam main draws and build on the momentum of the past two seasons. Until there is clarity from the Chinese authorities, India’s No.1 men’s singles player faces an anxious wait over a tournament that could shape his Australian summer.