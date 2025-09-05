Tennis legend Bjorn Borg opens up on battle with prostate cancer: ‘Every six months, I have to go and…’

Tennis legend Bjorn Borg revealed that he was diagnosed with an "extremely aggressive" prostate cancer in 2024. However, the 69-year-old is now in remission after an operation in 2024. Borg made the revelation in the last chapter of his upcoming memoir, 'Heartbeats', which will be released in the United States on September 23, 2025. The memoir will be released one week earlier in the UK on September 18. Bjorn Borg revealed that he was diagnosed with an "extremely aggressive" prostate cancer (HT_PRINT)

While speaking to the Associated Press, Borg revealed that he is fine now but needs to check himself every six months. He also opened up about the entire process, saying it's not a "fun thing."

It must be mentioned that Borg is viewed as one of the greatest players to ever play the sport, winning 11 Grand Slam titles, including six French Open titles from 1974 to 1981. He also won five Wimbledon Championships in a row from 1976 to 1980.

“I have nothing right now. But every six months, I have to go and check myself. The whole process, it’s not a fun thing. But I’m OK. I’m fine. And I’m feeling very good," Borg told Associated Press.

Borg had initially walked away from tennis at the age of 26; however, he did make a brief return later. “I went through some difficult times, but it’s a relief for me to do this book. I feel so much better," said Borg.

Borg also revealed that he was testing himself for prostate cancer "for many, many years". “The thing is that you don’t feel anything — you feel good, and then it’s just happened," said Borg.

Doctors found something in September 2023

In his memoir, Borg revealed that his doctors found something troubling in September 2023, so there was a need for some follow-ups. This happened right before Borg was slated to travel to Canada to serve as the captain of Team Europe in the Laver Cup.

"Now I have a new opponent in cancer — one I can’t control. But I’m going to beat it. I’m not giving up. I fight like every day is a Wimbledon final. And those usually go pretty well, don’t they?" he wrote in the memoir, according to Associated Press.

Borg went to the hospital after the Laver Cup in 2023, and further tests revealed the cancer diagnosis. A surgery was scheduled for February 2024.