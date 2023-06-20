Home / Sports / Tennis / Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Shapovalov win openers in Halle

Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Shapovalov win openers in Halle

PTI |
Jun 20, 2023 11:49 AM IST

The second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas needed 2 hours, 22 minutes before he eventually prevailed against French player Gregoire Barrere 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov progressed from the first round of the Halle Open, though some had an easier time at the grass-court tournament.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his first round tennis match against Gregoire Barrere at the Halle ATP Tour(AP)
Tsitsipas, who was upset by veteran French player Richard Gasquet in Stuttgart last week, was headed for another loss as he trailed by a set and a break at 3-1 down in the second set, but he recovered for a second-round meeting with Nicolas Jarry.

Top-seeded Medvedev, who lost last year's final, defeated American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-4 6-3. Shapovalov beat South African Lloyd Harris 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew to continue his recovery from a knee injury.

