Two-time champion Petra Kvitova warms up for Wimbledon with German Open title

Reuters |
Jun 25, 2023 09:10 PM IST

Kvitova confirmed her form on grass just over a week before the Grand Slam in London.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2 7-6(6) on Sunday to lift the German Open title and confirm her form on grass just over a week before the Grand Slam in London.

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts during the women's singles final tennis match of the WTA German Open tennis tournament (AFP)
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts during the women's singles final tennis match of the WTA German Open tennis tournament (AFP)

The 33-year-old Czech, who had also beat Vekic en route to the title in Miami this year, was too strong for the Croat in the first set with the 26-year-old struggling with her forehand.

Kvitova found herself a break down early in the second set but battled back from 5-3 and moved 6-5 up with an ace.

Vekic, who has shot up the rankings from 69th to 23rd this season following an Australian Open quarter-final spot and a title in Monterrey, forced a tiebreak.

She was beaten, however, with a thundering Kvitova forehand on the first match point.

