US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff among raging top contenders to win women's title

Unlike the men’s singles, the women’s segment has been quite unpredictable in recent years at the US Open. The tournament will start on August 28. As many as eight different women players have emerged victorious at the Flushing Meadows in the last nine years. So, choosing a favourite to win the women’s singles title at the US Open is not only challenging but also can often prove to be quite deceptive. Iga Swiatek (L) congratulates Coco Gauff after their match.(Getty)

We take a look at the top five women players who appear to be favourites, well at least for now, to win the US Open women’s singles title this year.

Iga Swiatek

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek is, undoubtedly, the clear favourite to defend her US Open title this time. Swiatek enjoyed a stellar run last year, having secured a 37-match winning streak. Out of her eight titles in 2022, she won two Grand Slams- the US Open and French Open. The 22-year-old started her campaign this year on a promising note. She has already won four titles this year, including the French Open. Despite boasting terrific form, Swiatek knows that defending the US Open title is not an easy task.

"I know from my experience already that being a defending champion is not easy. I'm going to kind of take it easy on myself and just try to do everything step by step. Last year's tournament was also really tough. I could be out in the fourth round if you watched my matches. So I'll just fight and I'll see how it's going to go," the top-ranked tennis player was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Aryna Sabalenka

With an aim of dethroning Iga Swiatek from the top spot for the very first time, Aryna Sabalenka will head into the US Open 2023. The Belarusian claimed her maiden major at the Australian Open in January this year. A brilliant run this year will certainly offer Sabalenka much-needed confidence ahead of the US Open. At last year’s US Open, second-ranked Sabalenka had to concede a defeat at the hands of eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.

Elena Rybakina

Many feel that this year's US Open will belong to Elena Rybakina. The 24-year-old’s recent improvement on hard courts has made her one of the favourites to win the US Open title this time. Wimbledon champion Rybakina will enter the Flushing Meadows having won the Indian Wells title in March this year. Rybakina got the better of Sabalenka to clinch the championship back then.

Coco Gauff

The teenage American sensation is tipped to rule the tennis world in the future. Gauff shot to prominence, just at the age of 15, after defeating the great Venus Williams in the first round at Wimbledon four years back. Gauff has already won five singles titles and recent success helped her climb up to sixth position in the WTA rankings. The 2022 French Open runner-up earned her first Masters 1000 title having won the Western and Southern Open earlier this year. With this remarkable win, she became the first teenager in over 50 years to claim the Western and Southern Open titles. Gauff is now expected to pull off an impressive show in front of her home crowd to conquer the US Open this time.

Ons Jabeur

How can one forget Ons Jabeur? The Tunisian came agonizingly close to winning the US Open title last year. But she eventually fell short at the final stage. Jabeur once again had to face a similar heartbreak after she was defeated by Marketa Vondrousova at the Wimbledon 2023 final. There has hardly ever been any doubt about Jabeur’s skills and the 28-year-old certainly knows what it takes to perform at the biggest stage. Will Jabeur be able to cross the last yard? Well, having learnt from her past mistakes, she surely can.

