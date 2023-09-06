US Open 2023 Live Streaming: How to watch on TV and online in USA

US Open 2023 is in the last stages with the quarter-final rounds taking place. The tournament has seen major upsets with number one seed in women's singles Iga Swiatek losing in round 4. Star players like Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas have been ousted from the tournament, having lost their matches. The tournament is set to end on September 10, 2023. Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic(AFP)

In the men's singles, Serbia's Novak Djokovic has qualified for the semi-finals where will face off against USA's Ben Shelton. Meanwhile, in the remaining quarter-final matches, number one seed Carlos Alcaraz will square off against number 12 seed Alexander Zverev. In the other quarter-final, third seed Daniil Medvedev will be in action against eighth seed Andrey Rublev.

ALSO READ| Football legend makes ‘bombshell’ claim about Lionel Messi-led Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup title win

In the women's singles, American Coco Gauff has reached the semi-final stage of the tournament where she would face off against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova. In the remaining quarter-final matches, Marketa Vondrousova will take on Madison Keys. In the other quarter-final, Aryna Sabalenka will face off against Qinwen Zheng.

Live Streaming Details in USA

IN USA: US Open 2023 matches can be watched online free through DirecTV Stream, whose channel lineup includes ESPN. The online streaming is also available on fuboTV and ESPN. Fans can watch the matches live on TV through the FuboTV app.