Alexander Bublik's one-word reaction after shock straight-sets loss to Jannik Sinner

Alexander Bublik lost his Round of 16 match-up at the US Open against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Monday in what was a straight set wipe out. But more than consternation, what the Kazak tennis showed after the game was surprise at how good his opponent Sinner was. Alexander Bublik arrives for his men's singles round of 16 tennis match against Jannik Sinner on day nine of the US Open.(AFP)

Bublik failed to make a mark in the game as Jannik Sinner oversaw a dominant performance, winning 6-1,6-1,6-1 in a battle that lasted only a little more than an hour at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

After the game was over, Bublik was full of praise for the Italian and seemed to have been blown away by his performance. Soon after the US Open game, he commented on a post about the match on Instagram comparing Jannik Sinner to Artificial Intelligence. ‘AI,’ Bublik wrote.

Sinner 'Happy' With Performance

After the game, Jannik Sinner said he is "happy" with his performance. He is now up for a quarter-final clash with fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti. Musetti won against Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 earlier on Monday.

“Overall I’m very, very happy,” the World No 1 said.. He added that it was "the first time this year that I can play the night match here and it makes a big difference. "I wanted to say thanks everyone for coming, for cheering, he added. "This is a very special occasion for us players, so thank you so much."

Sinner On Alexander Bublik

Sinner noted that Alexander Bublik's previous match going into five sets played into his hands on Monday, and he managed to break the 23rd seed early in the game. He noted that their previous meetings at Wimbledon and the Roland Garros this year have helped both of them to know each other's game better.

“We know each other very well. We had some tough battles, especially this year, so we know each other a little bit better now how we play,” the Italian said.

“He just said congrats and wished me all the best. He had a very tough match the last match playing five sets, finishing very late. Today he didn’t serve as good as he usually serves, so I broke him very early in every set, which then gave me the confidence to serve a little bit better.”