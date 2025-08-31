Jannik Sinner beats Roger Federer as he achieves incredible feat in US Open; joins list including tennis legends

Jannik Sinner continues to be in cruise control through the early stages of the US Open. While Canadian Denis Shapovalov ended his long streak of sets on hard courts, which goes all the way back to the US Open last year, it was standard procedure from there as Sinner looked fluent and typically dominant for the remainder of the match. Jannik Sinner celebrates a point during his third round victory over Denis Shapovalov.(Getty Images via AFP)

Sinner heads into the round of 16 with that result, a 5-7 6-4 6-3 6-3 victory that marks his 20th at the US Open in his career. Remarkably, he has already racked up 20 victories at each of the other three grand slam tournaments, showing how consistent he has been across surfaces in his young career, consistently putting together deep grand slam runs.

By doing so just two weeks after his 24th birthday, Jannik Sinner becomes the fourth youngest man to reach 20 wins at each of the four slams, behind only teenage sensations Rafael Nadal and Boris Becker, as well as Novak Djokovic, who was only a couple of months short of his own 24th birthday when he reached his 20th win at the Australian Open to complete the set early in his historic 2011 season.

How Alcaraz can join this list

Sinner remarkably beats out some historic names on this list, not least Roger Federer, who was nearing his 25th birthday when he completed the set during the run to his first French Open final in 2006. Sinner had in his second round victory matches Federer's record for the best start to a grand slam career on hard courts across their first 50 matches, with identical 41-9 records speaking for themselves.

Jannik Sinner’s great rival Carlos Alcaraz could also join that list: he already has 20 wins each at the French Open and Wimbledon, and is only 3 wins short of 20 at the US Open, which he could achieve this year if he reaches the semifinal of the tournament. However, it is the Australian Open that presents the question mark: Alcaraz only has 11 wins in Melbourne, and that means the earliest he can achieve 20 wins there is 2027. However, he will still be 3 months short of his 24th birthday during the Australian Open that year, which means he could still easily outdo Sinner.

The Italian world number one will take his opportunity to rest, having spoken about the physical and mental challenges of the US Open, before his round of 16 contest against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik – the only player not named Carlos Alcaraz who has managed to defeat Sinner since August 2024.