Home / Sports / Tennis / US Open: YouTuber creates buzz with haircut during Nick Kyrgios match, gets removed by organisers

US Open: YouTuber creates buzz with haircut during Nick Kyrgios match, gets removed by organisers

tennis
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 04:15 PM IST

The moment created a buzz among the spectators but the tournament organizers were not very impressed.

A fan gets a haircut as Nick Kyrgios plays Karen Khachanov during the quarterfinals of the US Open(AP)
A fan gets a haircut as Nick Kyrgios plays Karen Khachanov during the quarterfinals of the US Open(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

In a bizarre incident, a fan got a haircut during Nick Kyrgios' US Open quarter-final match on Tuesday, which the Australian lost against Russia's Karen Khachanov. The moment created a buzz among the spectators but the tournament organizers were not very impressed. They also removed the person getting the haircut and the barber from the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The stunt caught the attention of TV commentators covering the match. "Weird time to do that," ESPN analyst and former professional tennis player John McEnroe said dryly. "So now we've seen everything."

The fan who was getting his hair chopped was identified by Sports Illustrated as YouTuber JiDion.

With its late night matches and rowdy crowds, the year's final Grand Slam attracts a wide variety of colorful characters every year to Flushing Meadows.

Also Read | 'After having the first baby, I won 3 Slams and Serena hasn't won one': Tennis icon hits out after Williams retirement

"Beer Girl" Megan Lucky made her triumphant return this year, chugging down an entire 500-millilitre (18 imperial fluid ounce) glass of beer while on the jumbotron (huge TV screen) to the delight of thousands of tennis fans in a reprise of her attention-grabbing 2021 performances.

"It seems this is becoming a tradition at this point," the tournament's official Twitter account posted alongside a video of Lucky downing the beer in one go.

"I've missed you guys," Lucky said in response.

-with Reuters inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
us open nick kyrgios
us open nick kyrgios

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out