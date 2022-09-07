US Open: YouTuber creates buzz with haircut during Nick Kyrgios match, gets removed by organisers

In a bizarre incident, a fan got a haircut during Nick Kyrgios' US Open quarter-final match on Tuesday, which the Australian lost against Russia's Karen Khachanov. The moment created a buzz among the spectators but the tournament organizers were not very impressed. They also removed the person getting the haircut and the barber from the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The stunt caught the attention of TV commentators covering the match. "Weird time to do that," ESPN analyst and former professional tennis player John McEnroe said dryly. "So now we've seen everything."

The fan who was getting his hair chopped was identified by Sports Illustrated as YouTuber JiDion.

JIDION GETTING A HAIRCUT AT THE US OPEN 🤣 @Jidion6 pic.twitter.com/wNbTMyIFsF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2022

With its late night matches and rowdy crowds, the year's final Grand Slam attracts a wide variety of colorful characters every year to Flushing Meadows.

Also Read | 'After having the first baby, I won 3 Slams and Serena hasn't won one': Tennis icon hits out after Williams retirement

"Beer Girl" Megan Lucky made her triumphant return this year, chugging down an entire 500-millilitre (18 imperial fluid ounce) glass of beer while on the jumbotron (huge TV screen) to the delight of thousands of tennis fans in a reprise of her attention-grabbing 2021 performances.

It seems this is becoming tradition at this point 🍻 pic.twitter.com/vTO1hUJVNS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2022

"It seems this is becoming a tradition at this point," the tournament's official Twitter account posted alongside a video of Lucky downing the beer in one go.

"I've missed you guys," Lucky said in response.

-with Reuters inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON