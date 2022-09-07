Home / Sports / Tennis / Watch: Nick Kyrgios destroys 2 rackets in angry outburst after US Open 2022 exit, video goes viral

Published on Sep 07, 2022 02:16 PM IST

A devastated Nick Kyrgios destroyed his rackets after the quarter-final match against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the US Open 2022. Kyrgios is the first player to have defeated the No. 1 seed twice in the same season since 1987.

Nick Kyrgios tosses his racket as he plays Karen Khachanov during the quarterfinals of the US Open(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios bowed out of the US Open 2022 in the quarter-final stage as Russia's Karen Khachanov entered the semi-finals of the Grand Slam event on Tuesday. Khachanov battled past the Australian to book his first-ever semi-final spot in a Grand Slam event. The Russian upstaged Kyrgios 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 in an epic five-set thriller at the famous Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kyrgios, who is having a remarkable season in Grand Slam tennis, was quick to cut a frustrated figure following his defeat to the Russian at the US Open. Livid with his performance in the high-voltage clash, a devastated Kyrgios dismantled his rackets after the quarter-final match against Khachanov. Kyrgios' wild racket-smashing spree became a major talking point amid the 2022 edition of the Grand Slam event.

ALSO READ: Jabeur gets the edge over Tomljanovic to reach US Open semis

Losing his cool in the US Open 2022 quarterfinals, Kyrgios was also handed a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct. The 27-year-old was reprimanded for castigating himself at the changeover. Speaking to reporters after his US Open exit, Kyrgios admitted that Khachanov played better tennis in the biggest moments of the contest.

"I'm just devastated obviously. Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest. I feel like I've just failed at this event right now," Kyrgios told reporters.

The outspoken Australian arrived in the quarter-finals of the US Open after defeating World No.1 Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16 phase. The 23rd seed played his first-ever quarter-final match at the US Open this season. Kyrgios is the first player to upstage the No. 1 seed twice in the same season since 1987.

"All people remember at a Grand Slam, whether you win or you lose. I think pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time really. You should just run up and show up at a Grand Slam. That's what you're remembered by," he added. Kyrgios conqueror Khachanov will meet fifth seed Casper Ruud in the US Open 2022 semi-final on Friday.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

