Watch: Rafael Nadal receives unusual lengthy bathroom break warning during Brisbane International comeback

Rafael Nadal is set to face Jordan Thompson in the quarter-final of the ongoing Brisbane International, on Thursday. The Spaniard defeated Jason Kubler 6-1 6-2 to enter the quarters and made it two wins from two. Rafael Nadal received an unusual warning.

In the first round, the veteran Spaniard defeated Dominic Thiem. Nadal was in dominant form against Kubler, taking a 3-0 lead while dropping only one game due to a double fault.

After a long fourth game of the set which saw Nadal showcase some good shots, he ended a long rally with a stylish reverse smash, which sent the crowd into celebrations. The Australian ace required a medical timeout for treatment on his right forearm and it saw him win his first game of the match.

Then, the Spaniard saved three break points to get back the tempo and then took the first set 6-1. Nadal also received a time violation warning on his return to court after what the umpire said was a lengthy bathroom break. Nadal was taken aback by the warning and left the conversation with a smile on his face, before sealing a win.

Speaking after the match, Nadal said, "I think I started the match playing very well, with a very good determination. I saw videos of Jason before the match and I saw him playing very solidly from the baseline, so I came on court and tried to be aggressive with my shots from the baseline."

"It worked very well. I think it was a very positive match for me and the chance to play again tomorrow means a lot to me. Two victories after a long time being outside of the professional Tour is something that makes me feel good.”

"I need matches, I need health, I need to keep practising well and of course the past two matches here help, and even the doubles on the first day. Of course, victories and hours spent on court help. For me, every day that I have the chance to play is great news, so I’m just happy for that, happy that I came back after a long time and feel competitive. Let’s see how far I can go," he added.