IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Why Medvedev is the anti-hero tennis needs
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 19, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 19, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas(REUTERS)
tennis

Why Medvedev is the anti-hero tennis needs

  • The supremely gifted Russian is the perfect candidate to give the sport a big dose of what it has missed since the days of John McEnroe–a shot of spice amid the overload of syrup.
READ FULL STORY
By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:49 PM IST

Soaking in a torrent of boos and catcalls and the odd string of applause, Daniil Medvedev folded his hands into his hips and looked around at the jeering faces dotting the stands of the Rod Laver Arena. This is how he made his entry into his first Australian Open final–not with a fist to the air or hands to the face or knees to the court, as others tend to do when they foray into a Grand Slam singles final. Medvedev simply stood at the net, free of emotions except for a half-smirk, half-scowl, waiting for the vanquished, Stefanos Tsitsipas, to meet him in the eye.

Perhaps the crowd in Melbourne was acutely aware of the history between these future stars, which traces back to their very first meeting as professionals. In the first round of Miami Masters in 2018, after Medvedev came back from a set down to progress to the next round and while they packed the bags, the day’s winner towered over the chair umpire and asked Tsitsipas to “shut your fuck up, okay?”, allegedly for being called a “bullshit Russian”. Or, perhaps, the crowd at the Aussie Open 2021 semifinal was predominantly Greek (and hence pro-Tsitsipas), as they often tend to be because Melbourne has the largest population of Greeks outside of cities in Greece.

These are but excuses. For, the boos thundering down on the smirking Medvedev had nothing to do with Tsitsipas or Greeks or immigration during the era of Australia’s Gold Rush. The truth is, Medvedev is just the latest in an expanding line of brash and outspoken next-gen players (Nick Kyrgios, prime example) who couldn’t care less if they are disliked by the spectators. But as far as the growing army of anti-heroes in tennis is concerned, the 25-year-old from Moscow is its leader and face; mainly because Medvedev can walk his talk by winning Masters-1000 tournaments (4, including the year-ender in 2020) and now twice reaching the second Sunday of Grand Slams.

Tennis has long craved a top-ranking anti-hero, and Novak Djokovic doesn’t count, simply because the Serb spends way too much breath in press conferences addressing why he is upset at not having the crowd support in matches against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and what he would like to do to change the fan’s perception of him. On the other hand, the new World No.3 in Medvedev wears his unpopularity like a shiny medal, and hence is the perfect candidate to give the sport a big dose of what it has missed since the days of John McEnroe–a shot of spice amid the overload of syrup.

For the length of the greatest era (ongoing and unending since the turn of the century), the top players in men’s tennis have shared the camaraderie seen only in sitcoms featuring living-room buddies–a far cry from all the off-court drama that the backstabbing times of the eighties caused. In fact, the best players in the world for about two decades now have been each other’s greatest cheerleaders. So much so that when Nadal beat Federer to win the 2009 Australian Open in five sets, he looked outright sheepish for having won over, as Nadal then put it, "the greatest in the history, no". Especially when Federer broke down in the presentation-ceremony and Nadal consoled him by resting his head on the Swiss’s left shoulder, tactfully hiding the trophy behind his hip.

For better or for worse, but refreshingly for sure, the new crop isn’t shy of insulting a contemporary. It’s well known already that Kyrgios isn’t a fan of Alexander Zverev; Zverev isn’t a fan of Tsitsipas; and Tsitsipas has made his dislike for Medvedev rather public. Kyrgios might’ve taken it a step further than the rest by antagonizing members of the media in press conferences, but even Kyrgios would think twice before taking on the paying public over and over again like Medvedev does.

Like a top heel in pro-wrestling who understands that his appreciation in earned in jeers, Medvedev seems to diligently play his role on a loop to the galleries. The fact that he doesn’t look like your average professional tennis player only adds to his bad-ass personality. His gangly limbs sit uneasily under an unusually big and rapidly balding head–quite like a geek in a comic book who is one jilt away from turning into a supervillain.

Medvedev began with the odd big indiscretion here and there, but away from the public eye and mostly trained at chair umpires. Like when he was defaulted from a Challenger game against Donald Young, for claiming that the lady umpire was siding with his opponent because they were both black.

Or when he lost in one of the side-courts in the second round of the 2017 Wimbledon–immediately after taking out then World No.3 Stan Wawrinka in the first round, his career’s first big scalp–and was fined for tossing coins at the umpire. Later, at the press conference, when he was asked about it, Medvedev shrugged and said: “I was packing my things and saw my wallet, so, in the heat of the moment, I did a stupid thing.”

When it all came together at the 2019 US Open, as both anti-hero and earmarked player, all Medvedev really wanted to do was show his middle finger to the chair umpire in a match he was losing. In a late-night third round match against Feliciano Lopez, Medvedev was aching, cramping and losing. Lopez has Hollywood good looks and had the New Yorkers on his side from the beginning, but the crowd hadn’t really begun hating on Medvedev, until he snatched a towel from a ball boy.

Then, when the flipped finger at the chair was magnified on the large screens, the boos poured down from all directions, which Medvedev would use as motivation to turn around a lost cause and win the match. That did not silence the spectators either, who barely let Medvedev speak in the post-match interview with terrific whistles. Far from looking hurt, Medvedev looked around the terraces and revelled in it, eyes closed and hands spread apart, as if to ask for more.

“Your energy tonight give me the win. Because, if you were not here guys, I would probably lose this match. So, I want all of you to know, when you sleep tonight, I won because of you,” he said. The rain of abuse turned into a downpour. Medvedev ignored the next question and smiled once again at the stands. “Again, the only thing I can say, the energy you’re giving me right now will be enough for my five next matches.”

He was right – Medvedev carried that broken body all the way to the second Sunday, taking on the opponent and every other spectator in the largest tennis stadium in the world in each subsequent round. Then, as more boos greeted him against Nadal in the final, Medvedev turned around a two-set deficit to silence all of New York in the fifth and final set, which he would lose, but go on to win everybody's respect. And right there, in the odd quiet of Gotham City, tennis had found a (anti) hero it doesn’t want, but so desperately needed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian open 2021 daniil medvedev
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 19, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 19, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas(REUTERS)
tennis

Why Medvedev is the anti-hero tennis needs

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:49 PM IST
  • The supremely gifted Russian is the perfect candidate to give the sport a big dose of what it has missed since the days of John McEnroe–a shot of spice amid the overload of syrup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep looks dejected after her quarter final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep looks dejected after her quarter final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Simona Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Halep did not specify why she was pulling out of the March 1-6 hardcourt tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic, Federer, Nadal: The Big Three are all right

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Women's tennis has found its Next Gen but the men still live under the shadow of the Big Three.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramkumar Ramanathan of India. File(Getty Images for LTA)
Ramkumar Ramanathan of India. File(Getty Images for LTA)
tennis

Ramkumar bows out Singapore ATP 250 event

PTI, Singapore
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Ramkumar, ranked 200, lost 3-6 7-6(3) 3-6 in two hours and six minutes to the American who is ranked 80 places above him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second-round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second-round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
tennis

World number one Barty uncertain of schedule as Osaka closes in

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Barty accepted a wildcard to defend her Adelaide International title this week after making an exit at the quarter-final stage of her home Grand Slam with a defeat to Czech Karolina Muchova.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Where are Djokovic, Nadal and Federer in all-time men’s Grand Slam winners list?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:21 AM IST
How many Grand Slams have Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have won in their careers?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Loren Elliott TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Loren Elliott TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic faces a sideline spell with muscle tear after sweet success

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The 33-year-old extended his own record with an emphatic 7-5 6-2 6-2 victory over Daniil Medvedev at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, despite carrying the injury suffered in the third round of the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at Brighton Beach after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at Brighton Beach after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(AP)
tennis

No walk in the Park for Novak Djokovic

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:03 AM IST
  • A one-sided final notwithstanding, Djokovic braves a 3rd round abdomen injury making it his hardest Slam victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic will overtake Federer's Grand Slam tally, says coach Ivanisevic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Victory over Daniil Medvedev gave world number one Djokovic his 18th major and the 33-year-old champion is now two shy of Federer and Nadal who have won a men's record 20 each.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev (R) in the men's singles final at the Australian Open(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev (R) in the men's singles final at the Australian Open(AP)
tennis

Medvedev recalls long-ago practice session with Djokovic

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Back then, Djokovic already had been ranked No. 1 and was accumulating Grand Slam titles; Medvedev had yet to crack the Top 300.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic says he did tear muscle in Australia

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:05 PM IST
He said he was not sure he could keep competing until about two hours before his next match and at that point did not think winning the championship was realistic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka.(REUTERS)
Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka.(REUTERS)
tennis

Osaka plots French Open, Wimbledon success after bossing hardcourts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The 23-year-old outplayed American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in Saturday's Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to join Roger Federer and Monica Seles as players to win all four of their first Grand Slam finals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.(AP)
tennis

Djokovic on cloud nine in Australia after Medvedev mauling

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The world number one's 7-5 6-2 6-2 triumph under the lights at Rod Laver Arena secured his 18th Grand Slam title, bringing him within tantalising reach of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's all-time men's record of 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic beats Medvedev to win record-extending 9th Australian Open title

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Australian Open: This is Djokovic's 18th Grand Slam title win, and he is two short of equalling his 'Big Three' rivals' Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's record of Slam wins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Croatia's Ivan Dodig, right, and Slovakia's Filip Polasek pose with their trophy after defeating Rajeev Ram of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP)
Croatia's Ivan Dodig, right, and Slovakia's Filip Polasek pose with their trophy after defeating Rajeev Ram of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP)
tennis

Dodig, Polasek win Australian Open men's doubles title

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:02 PM IST
It was the first Grand Slam triumph for Polasek, 35, who came out of retirement in 2018, while Croatia's Dodig won his second men's doubles title after winning the 2015 French Open with Marcelo Melo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP