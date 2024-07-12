Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: Medvedev, Musetti out to spoil much-anticipated Alcaraz vs Djokovic rematch

Live

Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live: Follow live updates of men's singles action at the All England Club in London

Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live: For the third time in exactly a year, Daniil Medvedev will face Carlos Alcaraz in a Grand Slam semifinal. In the first, at Wimbledon, the Russian had no answer to the Spaniard's aggressive game style, and he was undone in straight sets. Medvedev's deep court positioning allowed the Spaniard to dominate with his speed and power with the court wide open. The second match, at the US Open, was the exact opposite when Medvedev displayed his tactical genius to beat Alcaraz in four sets. So what can we expect today? "I'll try to make his life difficult," is what Medvedev said on what he needs to do to gain an advantage over the former world no. 1 while stressing the importance of good service games. While Alcaraz will be the favourite going into the match, hoping to extend his head-to-head record to 5-2, what Medvedev does, emotionally and tactically, would dictate the result....Read More

In the other semifinal, we have the usual suspect Novak Djokovic, who overcame injury concerns throughout the tournament and brutal crowd behaviour in the round of 16 against Holger Rune en route to reaching the semifinal for the 13th time at the SW19, thus equalling another of Roger Federer's all-time record. And he would be up against surprise semifinalist Lorenzo Musetti. The Italian, predominantly a clay court specialist, had a poor record on grass, until this year where he made the semis in Stuttgart, final in Queen's and now a maiden Slam semifinal in Wimbledon. Djokovic will be the favourite in the contest, given his record on the surface, at the venue and against Musetti (5-1), but the youngster had pushed the Serb to five-setters twice in the last two major meetings, both at Roland Garros.