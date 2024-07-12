Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: Medvedev, Musetti out to spoil much-anticipated Alcaraz vs Djokovic rematch
- 32 Mins ago Lorenzo Musetti gears up for Novak Djokovic challenge
- 41 Mins ago Daniil Medvedev praises 'tough' Carlos Alcaraz
- 51 Mins ago Carlos Alcaraz takes cautious approach
- 5 Mins ago Sizzling Novak Djokovic's road to semi-finals!
- 15 Mins ago Lorenzo Musetti takes 16 hours and 22 sets to reach semis!
- 25 Mins ago Carlos Alcaraz show grit in road to semi-finals
- 30 Mins ago Daniil Medvedev's road to semis
- 43 Mins ago Hello and welcome everyone!
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faces Daniil Medvedev, while surprise semifinalists Lorenzo Musetti takes on Novak Djokovic
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live: For the third time in exactly a year, Daniil Medvedev will face Carlos Alcaraz in a Grand Slam semifinal. In the first, at Wimbledon, the Russian had no answer to the Spaniard's aggressive game style, and he was undone in straight sets. Medvedev's deep court positioning allowed the Spaniard to dominate with his speed and power with the court wide open. The second match, at the US Open, was the exact opposite when Medvedev displayed his tactical genius to beat Alcaraz in four sets. So what can we expect today? "I'll try to make his life difficult," is what Medvedev said on what he needs to do to gain an advantage over the former world no. 1 while stressing the importance of good service games. While Alcaraz will be the favourite going into the match, hoping to extend his head-to-head record to 5-2, what Medvedev does, emotionally and tactically, would dictate the result....Read More
In the other semifinal, we have the usual suspect Novak Djokovic, who overcame injury concerns throughout the tournament and brutal crowd behaviour in the round of 16 against Holger Rune en route to reaching the semifinal for the 13th time at the SW19, thus equalling another of Roger Federer's all-time record. And he would be up against surprise semifinalist Lorenzo Musetti. The Italian, predominantly a clay court specialist, had a poor record on grass, until this year where he made the semis in Stuttgart, final in Queen's and now a maiden Slam semifinal in Wimbledon. Djokovic will be the favourite in the contest, given his record on the surface, at the venue and against Musetti (5-1), but the youngster had pushed the Serb to five-setters twice in the last two major meetings, both at Roland Garros.
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: Lorenzo Musetti gears up for Novak Djokovic challenge
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: Speaking ahead of probably the most important match in his career, Musetti spoke about Djokovic and said, "He probably knows, better than me, the surface and the stadium, for sure. Jokes apart, he's a legend everywhere, but especially here in Wimbledon."
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: Daniil Medvedev praises 'tough' Carlos Alcaraz
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: Speaking ahead of his semi-final, Medvedev said, "I have to serve better. That is still the most important thing on grass. You serve aces, you serve on the line, you are less in trouble, and you feel better. That is where you can put pressure on his serve."
"He (Alcaraz) is a tough player. He can hit strong. He can slice. He can dropshot. He can volley. He knows how to play tennis. Just need to be at my best, like kind of how [I played against Sinner] and try to win," he added.
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: Carlos Alcaraz takes cautious approach
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: The defending champion, Alcaraz defeated Medvedev in the semis last year. Speaking ahead of his semi-final showdown, Alcaraz said, "[Medvedev] is a really great player. "The same semi-final as last year and hopefully I'm going to get the same result. He just beat Jannik Sinner, the best player right now, so I know he is in really good shape. I have to play my best. I have to believe in myself and try to keep going if I want to beat him. It is going to be a difficult one, but I am going to enjoy it," he added.
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: Sizzling Novak Djokovic's road to semi-finals!
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: N. Djokovic defeats V. Kopriva, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 | Round 1
N. Djokovic defeats J. Fearnley, 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 | Round 2
N. Djokovic defeats A. Popyrin, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) | Round 3
N. Djokovic defeats H. Rune, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 | Round 4
N. Djokovic defeats (Walkover) against Alex de Minaur | Quarter-final
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: Lorenzo Musetti takes 16 hours and 22 sets to reach semis!
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: L. Musetti defeats C. Lestienne, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-2 | Round 1
L. Musetti defeats L. Darderi, 6-4, 4-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 | Round 2
L. Musetti defeats F. Comesana, 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 | Round 3
L. Musetti defeats G. Mpetshi Perricard, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 | Round 4
L. Musetti defeats T. Fritz, 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 | Quarter-finals
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: Carlos Alcaraz show grit in road to semi-finals
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: C.Alcaraz defeats M. Lajal, 7(7)-6(3) 7-5 6-2 | First round
C.Alcaraz defeats A. Vukic, 7(7)-6(5) 6-2 6-2 | Second round
C.Alcaraz defeats F. Tiafoe 5-7 6-2 4-6 7(7)-6(2) 6-2 | Third round
C.Alcaraz defeats U. Humbert, 6-3 6-4 6-1 7-5 | Round of 16
C.Alcaraz defeats T. Paul, 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-2 | Quarter-final
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: Daniil Medvedev's road to semis
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: D. Medvedev defeats A. Kovacevic, 6-3 6-4 6-2 | First round
D. Medvedev defeats A. Muller, 6(3)-7(7) 7(7)-6(4) 6-4 7-5
D. Medvedev defeats JL. Struff, 6-1 6-3 4-6 7(7)-6(3) | Third round
D. Medvedev defeats G. Dimitrov, 5-4 walkover | Round of 16
D. Medvedev defeats J. Sinner, 6(7)-7(9) 6-4 7(7)-6(4) 2-6 6-3 | Quarter-final
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: Hello and welcome everyone!
Wimbledon 2024 Semi Final Live updates: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's Wimbledon 2024 men's semi-final fixtures! Alcaraz will take on Medvedev, followed by Djokovic facing Musetti. Stay tuned folks!