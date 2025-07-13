Wimbledon final: How many tennis balls are used, how many sets will Alcaraz, Sinner play? Top FAQs

The Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday excited several fans, especially after the latter came back strong in the second set. Alcaraz, two-time Wimbledon champion, won the first set 6-4. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand return to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles final at Wimbledon(AFP)

Here, we address key questions about the number of tennis balls used, the number of sets likely to be played, and other top FAQs.

1. How Many Tennis Balls Are Used in the Wimbledon 2025 Men's Final?

Wimbledon uses Slazenger tennis balls, with new balls introduced every nine games in a match, per ATP rules. A men's final, being a best-of-five-sets match, typically lasts 20–40 games, depending on competitiveness. For example, the 2025 French Open final between Alcaraz and Sinner lasted 41 games (4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6), requiring approximately 36–45 balls (4–5 sets of nine balls, each set containing nine balls).

The entire 2025 Wimbledon Championships uses over 54,000 Slazenger balls across all matches, with balls changed every nine games to maintain consistent play.

2. How Many Sets Will Alcaraz and Sinner Play?

The Wimbledon men’s final is a best-of-five-sets match, meaning the winner must secure three sets. The match could conclude in three, four, or five sets, depending on the scoreline.

Alcaraz and Sinner's 2025 French Open final went to five sets (4-6, 6-7(4-7), 6-4, 7-6(7-3), 7-6(10-2)), lasting 5 hours and 29 minutes, the longest French Open final ever.

Top FAQs About the Wimbledon 2025 Men's Final

Why Was the Final Delayed?

The final was delayed from its traditional 2:00 PM BST start to 4:00 PM BST due to the preceding women’s doubles final (Kudermetova/Mertens vs. Hsieh/Ostapenko) extending into a third set (3-6, 6-2, 6-4).

What Are the Stakes?

Prize Money: The winner earns £3 million ($4.05 million USD), and the runner-up gets £1.52 million ($2.05 million USD).

Ranking Points: The winner gains 2,000 ATP points, impacting the race for ATP Year-End No. 1. Alcaraz leads Sinner by 2,240 points in the Live Race to Turin, but a Sinner win reduces this to 1,540.

What Is the Head-to-Head Record?

Alcaraz leads Sinner 8-4 in their ATP Head2Head, winning the last five matches, including the 2025 French Open final. Sinner won their only grass-court meeting at Wimbledon 2022 (fourth round).