World No.1 Iga Swiatek crashes out of Australian Open 2024, suffers 3rd round loss to Czech teenager Linda Noskova

World No.1 Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open 2024 on Saturday after a 3-6 6-3 6-4 defeat to Czech teenager Linda Noskova in the third round of the women's singles. Swiatek started her third-round match as an overwhelming favourite as she sealed the first set 6-3 from Noskova at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. After being a set down against the World No.1, Noskova staged an impressive comeback by winning the second 6-3. Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during her third round loss (AP)

Creating a huge upset in the next set of the Australian Open third-round clash, Noskova got the better of Swiatek 6-4 as the 19-year-old handed Swiatek an early exit from the Grand Slam event. Going down 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first Grand Slam event of the 2024 season, Swiatek has also ended her 18-match winning run at the Australia Open. The top seed arrived in Melbourne intending to clinch her maiden Australian Open title.

Swiatek extends Australian Open drought with 3rd round exit

Known for handing her opponents the odd bagel or 6-0 scoreline, Swiatek had a tough start to the Grand Slam event in Australia this season. Sofia Kenin handed her a first-set tiebreak in the Australian Open opener while Danielle Collins came close to matching Noskova's feat in the previous round. The Pole bounced back from two breaks down in the third set to upstage Collins in the second round. Swiatek, who outclassed Noskova in straight sets last year, has never crossed the semifinal stage at Melbourne Park.

Noskova won match point with ace

Playing in the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time, Noskova stunned Swiatek to enter the fourth round of the women's singles. The 50th-ranked Czech saved a breakpoint in the seventh game of the second set. She won 11 of the next 12 points to restore parity in the thrilling contest. Noskova won four points after trailing Swiatek 0-30 in the enchanting contest. The Czech teenager then bagged the match point with an ace before Swiatek mistimed her forehand to bow out of the Australian Open.