Home / Sports / Tennis / WTA roundup: Anett Kontaveit, Iga Swiatek advance to Doha final
tennis

WTA roundup: Anett Kontaveit, Iga Swiatek advance to Doha final

Iga Swiatek of Poland collected 20 winners while defeating sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece. Sakkari had just nine winners.
WTA roundup: Anett Kontaveit, Iga Swiatek advance to Doha final
WTA roundup: Anett Kontaveit, Iga Swiatek advance to Doha final
Published on Feb 26, 2022 03:25 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit and seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek will meet in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open final after recording straight-set victories in their respective semifinal matches on Friday at Doha.

Kontaveit won her ninth consecutive match by knocking off 15th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 6-4. The Estonian had four aces while finishing Ostapenko off in 68 minutes.

Swiatek of Poland collected 20 winners while defeating sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece. Sakkari had just nine winners.

Swiatek and Kontaveit have split four previous meetings.

Abierto Akron Zapopan

Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic upset No. 3 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Bouzkova converted six of 12 break point opportunities for the win.

Also, Russian Anna Kalinskaya defeated No. 4 seed Camila Osoria of Colombia 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semis.

Sloane Stephens, the sixth seed, rallied from a set down to beat Daria Saville of Australia 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours, 29 minutes. China's Qiang Wang was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anett kontaveit
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out