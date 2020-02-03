Troicki wins qualifiers to set up clash with Nagal

sports

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:20 IST

Pune Sumit Nagal, who had a memorable 2019 season, will be up against qualifier Viktor Troicki of Serbia in the first round of the Tata Open Maharashtra at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Monday.

Former world No 12, Troicki defeated Evgeny Karlovskiy of Russia 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and three minutes on Court Two.

Troicki was the better player in all the departments of the game and did not face any trouble to get over the line in the qualifier. The Serbian hit six aces and was more productive on the second serve than his Russian counterpart. Troicki has been in sensational form in the recent past, even partnering with Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic to led Serbia to the ATP Cup title.

Nagal, who has enjoyed the Pune courts and had a good practice session on Sunday, said he was not at all concerned about his opponent in the opening round.

“I like to go round by round. Every match is tough and it has some level,” said Nagal, who had a few injuries issues during the Challenger tournament here last year.

“Comparing to what I was feeling last year and in the beginning of the year, touchwood, I am feeling much better. Pain free, enjoying working hard all day and putting a lot of hard work in fitness,” added Nagal.

Meanwhile, Serbia’s Nikola Milojevic, Italian Roberto Marcora and Czech player Lucas Rosol also made their way into the singles main draw. Milojevic thrashed Netherlands’ Robin Haase 6-3, 6-3, while Marcora upset Slovenian Blaz Rola 6-4, 7-6 in a hard-fought clash.

In the fourth match of the final qualifying round, Rosol managed a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Australian Mathew Ebden.

On Monday, Ramkumar Ramanathan will be the other Indian in action, facing off with seventh seed Italian Salvatore Caruso. Ramkumar, India’s third-highest singles player, was awarded a wild card entry into the main draw.

Results (Final qualifying round)

5-Viktor Troicki (SRB) bt Evgeny Karlovskiy (RUS) 6-2, 6-4; Roberto Marcora (ITA) bt 2-Blaz Rola (SLO) 6-4, 7-6(4); 4-Nikola Milojevic (SRB) bt 6-Robin Hasse (NED) 6-3, 6-3; 8-Lukas Rosol (CZE) bt Matthew Ebden (AUS) 6-2, 7-5