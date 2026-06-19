U.S. Soccer Needed a World Cup Strategy. It Turned to the ‘Pentagon.’

SEATTLE—As the U.S. ran riot in its opening game of the World Cup, the man in the opposing dugout could tell exactly what was happening. Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun celebrate during a 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

The Americans were scoring goals for fun, cutting off passing moves before they began, and completely owning the middle of the field. That’s when Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro recognized the shape that has long instilled fear into American adversaries across the globe.

“They were setting up a pentagon,” he said, “to build attacks.”

The capital-P version outside Washington, D.C. might house America’s chief military strategists, but any tactical mind could appreciate the importance of America’s soccer pentagon to this World Cup campaign.

The four U.S. goals in the victory over Paraguay were the most ever scored by the Americans in the history of the tournament. And as the team prepares to play its second group stage game against Australia on Friday in Seattle, that shape also explains the more aggressive strategy adopted under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The top of the pentagon was Folarin Balogun, the striker who wound up scoring two of the U.S. goals. Behind him, he had Weston McKennie on the right and Christian Pulisic, the team’s primary playmaker, on the left. Then further back, Malik Tillman and Tyler Adams formed the base in midfield.

Together, they controlled the action and allowed the Americans to press the ball, regain possession and attack again.

“That’s where they ultimately create a numerical advantage,” Alfaro said. “They’re a team that presents many challenges, because they have answers for every problem.”

Complex tactics have never exactly been a hallmark of American soccer. For much of its history, the team was known for its athleticism, its energy, and calling the sport by the wrong name. The hunt for a true U.S. identity outlasted the tenures of half a dozen coaches—without ever yielding what former boss Jurgen Klinsmann once called “a more proactive style of play.”

That’s where Pochettino came in. The proudest achievement of his career had been transforming Tottenham from a young, disjointed side into the one of English soccer’s most entertaining offensive teams, capable of reaching a Champions League final. And he pulled it off by using famously intensive training sessions, day after day, to mold his troops.