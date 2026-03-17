49ers sign receiver Christian Kirk to a 1-year, $6 million contract, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran receiver Christian Kirk to a one-year, $6 million contract to add needed depth at the position.

A person familiar with the deal said the sides reached the agreement on the deal on Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the signing hadn't been announced by the team.

The move was first reported by The Schultz Report.

The 29-year-old Kirk is the second veteran receiver added by San Francisco so far this offseason with the team signing six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans to a three-year, $42.5 million contract last week.

Kirk was a second-round pick by Arizona in 2018 and was one of the top earners in free agency in 2022 when he left to sign a four-year, $72 million contract with Jacksonville that offseason..

After setting career highs with 84 catches for 1,108 yards and eight TDs in his first season with the Jaguars, Kirk's production has dwindled in recent years while he has been hampered by injuries.

Kirk has missed 18 games the past three seasons with Jacksonville and Houston with injuries to his groin, collarbone and hamstring.

Jacksonville traded Kirk to Houston last offseason and he had 28 catches for a career-low 239 yards and one TD in his only season with the Texans. Kirk's 8.5 yards per reception ranked 89th among 94 wide receivers last season with at least 25 catches.

Kirk showed flashes of his old form in the playoffs when he had eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown in a wild-card win over Pittsburgh and caught another TD pass the following week in a loss to New England.

The addition of Kirk gives the Niners another option at receiver. Evans was signed to start alongside Ricky Pearsall, who got off to a fast start in his second season in 2025 before being slowed by injuries. San Francisco also has veteran Demarcus Robinson and unproven recent draft picks Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins.

The team is planning to cut ties with former No. 1 receiver Brandon Aiyuk at some point this offseason either by a trade or a release. Aiyuk was placed on the reserve/left squad list late last season after he stopped showing up to rehabilitate a knee injury that had sidelined him since October 2024. The Niners earlier voided about $27 million in guaranteed money that Aiyuk was owed this season.

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