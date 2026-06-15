Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future in doubt as Steelers issue clear warning despite new contract

Aaron Rodgers is getting another chance with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but this time there will be little room for mistakes. The 42-year-old quarterback returned for one more NFL season, and Pittsburgh still believes he can help the team win.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in the team's NFL football practice in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

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However, local reporters and team leaders have made it clear that if things go badly early in the season, the Steelers may not wait long before looking at other options.

Aaron Rodgers faces pressure in Pittsburgh

Aaron Rodgers is reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy, the same coach who worked with him for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Together, they won Super Bowl XLV and built one of the NFL’s most successful coach-quarterback partnerships.

Still, this is a very different situation. Rodgers is entering his 22nd NFL season at age 42, while Mike McCarthy is starting his first year leading the Steelers after taking over from Mike Tomlin.

Speaking on the subject, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Christopher Walter said Rodgers would likely get some time to work through struggles, but not unlimited chances. “I would say he’d get like a month. But it would also need to be that he falls so far off a cliff that it would be disastrous for a month.”

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{{^usCountry}} Walter also said he has not seen signs that Rodgers’ arm strength has disappeared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Walter also said he has not seen signs that Rodgers’ arm strength has disappeared. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Rodgers is one of the smarter QBs I’ve ever watched, and even if his arm falls off. I can tell you from what I saw over the past month it has not. I think he could work his way around physical issues and still make plays. If he bombs the first month, then they’d maybe look at changes.” Mike McCarthy keeps Steelers backup plan ready {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rodgers is one of the smarter QBs I’ve ever watched, and even if his arm falls off. I can tell you from what I saw over the past month it has not. I think he could work his way around physical issues and still make plays. If he bombs the first month, then they’d maybe look at changes.” Mike McCarthy keeps Steelers backup plan ready {{/usCountry}}

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The Steelers are expected to compete right away, not spend the season waiting for answers at quarterback. Rodgers’ 2025 campaign showed he could still produce, finishing with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

However, Pittsburgh faces a difficult stretch of games against teams including the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Baltimore Ravens. A poor run during that period could increase pressure on both Rodgers and McCarthy.

The Steelers also have other quarterbacks available. Mason Rudolph, Drew Allar, and Will Howard remain in the quarterback room, giving McCarthy alternatives if needed.

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“I think he’s definitely a real prospect as a starting quarterback. I think there’s a lot of growth,” McCarthy said about Howard on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

Rodgers also praised Howard’s development. “From an intelligence standpoint and processing the presnap stuff, I think he’s gonna be great at that. He was my right-hand man with all the signals this year and he was phenomenal at it.”

For now, Pittsburgh’s plan is built around Rodgers. But unlike past years, there may be no special treatment if results do not follow.

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