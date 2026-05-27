‘Almost a done deal’: Insider drops big update on AJ Brown-Patriots rumors

Trade rumors surrounding A.J. Brown are intensifying as the Philadelphia Eagles move closer to the salary-cap flexibility date. Reports have linked the New England Patriots with a possible move for the star wide receiver after June 1. According to reports, discussions between the Patriots and Eagles have gained momentum in recent weeks.

AJ Brown continues to be linked with the New England Patriots as trade speculation surrounding the Eagles wide receiver intensifies ahead of June 1.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Several insiders and players stated their opinions. Recently, former Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty said that Brown joining New England is “almost a done deal.”

"All the people on the inside that they know continue to echo the same sentiment that it’s almost a done deal that he’s gonna be a New England Patriot,” McCourty said while talking on Up& Adams.

Also read: AJ Brown to Patriots a done deal? NFL insider Adam Schefter shares major update

The report also stated that the Eagles could wait until after June 1 to make any move because it would help the team manage the financial impact of the trade more easily.

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{{^usCountry}} Recent rumors have additionally linked teams such as the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars to Brown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recent rumors have additionally linked teams such as the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars to Brown. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the rumors ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently stated that he still believes New England remains the “lead contender” for the wide receiver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the rumors ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently stated that he still believes New England remains the “lead contender” for the wide receiver. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I still think that the New England Patriots make the most sense,” Schefter said while discussing the rumors on podcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I still think that the New England Patriots make the most sense,” Schefter said while discussing the rumors on podcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also added, “I still think that when all is said and done that the Patriots will wind up agreeing to a deal that will land A.J. Brown in New England and reunite him with Mike Vrabel.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also added, “I still think that when all is said and done that the Patriots will wind up agreeing to a deal that will land A.J. Brown in New England and reunite him with Mike Vrabel.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: AJ Brown to Patriots still on track as offseason trade speculation grows: Insider reveals

Mike Vrabel connection fuels Patriots rumors

The discussions have also gained attention because Brown previously played under Mike Vrabel during their time together with the Tennessee Titans from 2019 to 2021, and Vrabel opposed Tennessee’s decision to trade Brown to Philadelphia during the 2022 NFL Draft. A potential trade would reunite Brown with Vrabel for the first time since their Tennessee Titans days.

Also read: Mike Vrabel-Diana Russini row forces NFL to clear the air on Patriots' opening night game

AJ Brown’s career stats with Eagles and Titans

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Brown is now one of the NFL’s top wide receivers. Throughout his career, Brown played 105 regular-season games and recorded 524 receptions, 8,029 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns.

The star receiver has also recorded six 1,000-yard seasons in seven NFL seasons and earned multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

Since joining Philadelphia in 2022, Brown has become one of the league’s most productive players and helped the Eagles capture Super Bowl LIX.

Despite the growing rumors, no official trade agreement between the Eagles and Patriots has been publicly confirmed so far.

Also read: AJ Brown is married! 5 interesting facts about NFL star's wife Kelsey Riley

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By Roshan Tony

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