CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor will have to get through an extended period without franchise quarterback Joe Burrow for the third time in his tenure as the Cincinnati Bengals' coach. Bengals coach Zac Taylor has trust in backup QB Jake Browning as team begins tough stretch

At least Taylor knows what Jake Browning can do.

Browning has been with the Bengals since 2021. He was on the practice squad for two seasons before becoming Burrow's backup in 2023. He went 4-3 as a starter in the final seven games that season after Burrow was sidelined with a right wrist injury.

With Burrow expected to miss at least three months with an injured left big toe that needs surgery, Taylor said he doesn't imagine a dramatic departure from the Bengals' usual game plans with Browning taking over.

“He knows the playbook inside and out. He’s going to be making protection adjustments. He is going to be able to make the right adjustments. He’s fully capable to go out there and lead it,” said Taylor, who is 2-0 for the first time.

Including Sunday's 31-27 win over Jacksonville, Browning has played in 13 games.

Browning — who went 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards — threw three interceptions, but also accounted for three touchdowns . Cincinnati scored on four of the eight drives he led, including the game-sealing final possession on which the Bengals went 92 yards in 15 plays, capped by Browning's 1-yard sneak for a TD. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 65 yards on that series.

Browning had a run of four straight games with at least 275 passing yards in 2023. One of them was against the Minnesota Vikings, who the Bengals will face on Sunday. Browning completed 29 of 42 passes for 324 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Cincinnati's 27-24 victory.

Taylor said during Sunday's win over the Jaguars, “we stared adversity right in the eye and didn’t flinch."

Considering the Bengals' upcoming schedule, Taylor is going to need more of the same.

This week's matchup at Minnesota begins a five-game stretch against teams that made the playoffs last season. It also could be a battle of backups because Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy has a sprained right ankle.

Following the Vikings, Cincinnati is at Denver for a Monday night game on Sept. 29, hosts Detroit on Oct. 5, visits Green Bay on Oct. 12 and then hosts Pittsburgh on Thursday, Oct. 16.

If the Bengals can stay afloat with Browning through that stretch, they have what could be easier home games against the New York Jets and Chicago before their bye week.

“That’s one of the nice things about always being prepared, is that it doesn’t change much,” Browning said about becoming the starter. “If anything, it’s easier. I’ll get the walkthrough reps and the practice reps. It’s significantly harder as a backup to just go through all the reads in your head when you haven’t done it.”

The secondary. The Bengals had two interceptions against the Jaguars and have picked off at least four passes in the first two games for the first time since 2014 and eighth time in franchise history. Jordan Battle is the first Bengal with an interception in each of the first two games since Ashley Ambrose in 1996.

The run game. The Bengals are averaging only 2.4 yards per rush, second-worst in the league going into the Monday night games. Their longest run of the year is 11 yards.

WR Mitchell Tinsley. The rookie made the roster with two fantastic catches in a preseason game against Washington. He showed a flair for the dramatic against the Jaguars with his first career reception, a one-handed grab in the left corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.

OG Dalton Risner allowed a sack and three pressures. He was beaten by Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead on the play where Burrow was injured.

Rookie DE Shemar Stewart is doubtful after suffering a right ankle injury during the fourth quarter.

6 — Games by Ja'Marr Chase with at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and a touchdown catch, surpassing Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce for the most such games by an NFL player under age 26.

The Bengals look to go 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they visit the Minnesota Vikings . Cincinnati has won the past two and three of four meetings.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.