Bob Trumpy, former Bengals legend, passes away at 80, tributes pour in

Bob Trumpy, a former tight end who went on to have a prosperous career as a local and national broadcaster, died at 80, confirmed The Bengals on Sunday. He passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at his home. Bob Trumpy died at the age of 80( Cincinnati Bengals)

Following four Pro Bowls during his 1968–1977 career, Trumpy joined NBC's broadcast booth as a golf announcer and game analyst. He was also known locally as the “Godfather of Sports Talk Radio,” appearing on WCKY-AM and WLW-AM.

“I've known Bob since we started here and he had an extraordinary career as both a player and a broadcaster,” Bengals President Mike Brown stated in a statement. “He was an exceptional and rare tight end who could get downfield and split zone coverages. Speed was his hallmark. He was as fast as any wide receiver and was a deep threat. That was rare for a tight end then and it's rare now.”

Bob Trumpy's career as a broadcaster

Trumpy enjoyed great success as a broadcaster after his playing career ended. During his media career, he covered the Olympics, the Ryder Cup, and a Super Bowl for NBC.

Trumpy remained backlash for an incident that occurred in 1983 when a caller called his show and expressed a desire to end their life. According to an archival United Press International report, Trumpy held the caller on the line for two hours until police arrived at the caller's location.

In 2014, Trumpy received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, a lifetime accomplishment accolade bestowed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“As a broadcaster, he made his mark both locally and nationally and excelled at sports other than football in a career that was as successful as what he accomplished on the field,” Brown stated in his statement. “He did it all very well and I regret his passing.”

Bob Trumpy dies: Tributes pour in

As tributes started pouring in following his demise report, one X user said, “Bob Trumpy died today at the age of..80… he was the father of Sports Talk and NBC Sports…. He spoke truth to power and will be sorely missed by all who know him.. May The Original Trumpster..RIP..❤️❤️.”

“My greatest fear realized when it comes to the Bengals Ring of Honor — ANOTHER great doesn’t get to experience the honor in their lifetime. I cannot do justice to the significance of Bob Trumpy the player and broadcaster. He essentially created modern sports talk radio on WLW.🥺,” another wrote.