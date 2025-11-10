Brian Daboll fire row: Giants coach in trouble after Bears loss; ‘replace him now'

New York Giants fans are calling for their coach Brian Daboll to be fired after the side lost the Sunday NFL game to Chicago Bears with a score of 24-20. The game also saw Giants QB Jaxson Dart pick up an injury. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has come under fire after his side lost to the Chicago Bears. (AP)

“Better Fire Daboll & Shane Bowen tomorrow morning,” one person wrote on X, replying to a post where the Giants had shared the final game score.

Another added, “Fire Daboll to the moon. No one should have to endure him being a HC any longer.” A person further commented, “What is the reason to keep Daboll? Another dumb decision, another loss. Keeping the field goal with a half yard. Mara/Tisch don't wait while the STUPID losing decisions keep piling up. Replace daboll NOW!!”

Yet another person said, “Anyone listening to Brian Daboll in this presser can hear this is a man that no longer has any answers. Do him, the fans, the players, and this organization a favor and fire him Monday Morning.”

Giants fans are irate at the team's performance and feel that the head coach has let them down. Notably, the team has had a 2-8 score after ten games in the past two seasons as well. A person pointed this out seeking Daboll's ouster.

The 50-year-old has been with the Giants since 2022.

Who could replace Brian Daboll?

One fan started a petition seeking to make Jon Gruden the Giants coach. The 62-year-old had coached the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the latter to a Super Bowl title in the same season that he joined. “Please sign my petition urging the Giants to FIRE Brian Daboll and HIRE Jon Gruden. The full letter to GM Joe Schoen and ownership is below,” the fan wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Ed Valentine of SB Nation had suggested some time back that Daboll be replaced with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Valentine wrote “The only current college head coach on my list, and an OBVIOUS candidate. You want a head coach who you know can help Jaxson Dart continue his upward arc as an NFL quarterback? How about the guy who helped him become a college quarterback worthy of being a first-round pick? That’s Kiffin, a guy known for his ability as an offensive coach,” as per Newsweek.

Kiffin has had an impressive college football coaching career. He took over the Ole Miss job in 2020, and has gone 52-19 in the time since. Notably, despite clamors, there is no official word from the Giants management yet about Brian Daboll being let go.