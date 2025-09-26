Byron Buxton hit two home runs and drove in all four runs to back Bailey Ober's splendid start as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Texas Rangers 4-0 on Thursday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series in Arlington, Texas. Byron Buxton, Bailey Ober carry Twins over Rangers 4-0

Ober allowed two hits and walked one in six innings with five strikeouts while facing just one batter over the minimum. The showing was a huge bounce back from his last start when he surrendered six runs on eight hits in five innings in a home loss to Cleveland.

The Twins , who have won three of their past four outings, got two hits apiece from Trevor Larnach, Royce Lewis, Christian Vazquez and Edouard Julian as part of a 10-hit attack. The Twins end their season with a three-game set at Philadelphia.

The Rangers head to Cleveland for a three-game series to conclude their campaign. Texas, which had just three hits on Thursday and went 2-of-7 with runners in scoring position in the series, has dropped nine of its past 10 games.

Buxton homered to open the game for the second straight contest, the first homer allowed by Rangers starter Tyler Mahle in 10 starts at home this season.

The Twins also got the lead runner aboard in the second, third and fourth innings but could not further dent Mahle, who lasted five innings in which he allowed five hits and a walk while striking out four. He finished with a 0.84 home ERA.

Buxton added to the lead in the eighth off Texas reliever Chris Martin when he blasted a three-run home run over the fence in center, with pinch runner Ryan Fitzgerald and Vazquez crossing the plate in front of him.

Ober was pulled after six innings in favor of Kody Funderburk, who struck out two in a perfect inning. Pierson Ohl allowed a double in the eighth and Cole Sands pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.