Caitlin Clark injury update: Fever star ‘done for the season’; WNBA analyst makes bold prediction

Caitlin Clark might not play this season. A WNBA analyst, Rachel DeMita, made a bold prediction about the Indiana Fever star on her podcast, repeatedly saying that the 23-year-old will miss the team's remaining games this season. Clark has not played since hurting her groin in the final minute of a game on July 15 at Connecticut. She has already suffered three different muscle injuries in the last few weeks and has missed 22 games in total, including the last 13 and All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts during the first quarter against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse(Getty Images via AFP)

Meanwhile, Indiana coach Stephanie White has still not revealed a timetable for her star's return. The Fever, who lost three other key players with season-ending injuries over the last two weeks, have nine games remaining.

"Until she can get into practice and until you guys see her in practice, it’s really status quo,” White said after Wednesday's workout.

Rachel DeMita’s key Caitlin Clark prediction

Rachel DeMita, a former Big 3 League reporter, on her podcast, said he believes Clark is done for the season.

“I don’t think Caitlin Clark is coming back," she said. Her statement has sparked worries among the Fever's fanbase.

Why Rachel DeMita's opinion matters

DeMita was recently fired as a Big 3 League reporter after holding the post for several years. She has now started focusing on the WNBA. The analyst has been commenting on Clark's injury. She is married to former Oklahoma City Thunder player Andre Roberson.

Clark never missed a game in college and played in every Fever game last season when she won the WNBA's Rookie of the Year Award. Indiana spent the offseason going all-in on putting a stronger supporting cast around the former Iowa star and those moves appear to have paid off by keeping the Fever in playoff position without Clark and the rest.

But Clark still has a role with the Fever.

“Caitlin's still there, like that hasn't wavered,” All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell said. “And I think even though they're not in the lineup, we still feel everyone's presence.”

(With AP inputs)