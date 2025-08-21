‘Going to disable his a**’: Jake Paul's chilling warning to Gervonta Davis despite weight row

Jake Paul and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will step into the ring in front of a packed State Farm Arena in Atlanta on November 14 this year. The bout will be streamed on Netflix, the company confirmed. However, some confusion still remains. Paul, 28, fought Mike Tyson while weighing 227 pounds in November 2024 and Davis typically fights at 135 pounds. Jake Paul sent a chilling warning to Gervonta Davis ahead of their November bout(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The fight seems similar to the 2021 bout between Jake's brother, Logan Paul, and Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition. The former weighed 189 1/2 pounds in that fight, while Mayweather weighed in at 155.

The Paul vs Davis bout was announced shortly after The Ring reported that the YouTuber-turned-boxer's fight against Anthony Joshua has been canceled. There is no official update on that yet.

‘Going to disable his a**’

Ahead of the bout, Jake Paul had a chilling warning for Davis.

"His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone, and I’m about to disable his ass. Gervonta is an angry little elf who has been disrespecting my name for too long,” Paul told Netflix. “His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable his ass. Yes, he is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath, and you are all going watch me do it, breaking viewership records again. Atlanta. Friday, Nov 14th. The worst night of Gervonta's career, live only on Netflix.”

Gervonta is yet to respond. Tank, who comes from the tough streets of West Baltimore, has built a reputation as one of the sport’s most explosive knockout artists.

Trained from a young age by longtime mentor Calvin Ford, Davis turned professional at just 18. By 22, he had stormed through the lightweight division to capture his first world championship in 2017, making him the youngest active titleholder in boxing at the time.

Since then, Davis has become a multi-division champion, collecting belts in three different weight classes, headlining sold-out arenas nationwide, and delivering viral knockouts that made him a consistent pay-per-view draw. His devastating 2020 KO of Leo Santa Cruz and his 2023 stoppage win over Ryan Garcia further cemented his claim as one of boxing’s marquee stars, and, to many, 'the face of the sport'.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs Tank Davis on Netflix

The Paul vs Davis exhibition will stream live worldwide on Netflix at no extra cost, available on all subscription tiers. To tune in, fans can simply log in on November 14, where the fight will be featured prominently on the Netflix homepage. Subscribers can also set a reminder to receive a notification when the broadcast begins.