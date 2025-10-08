TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has been fined $100,000 by the team after a heated sideline altercation with Emari Demercado following the running back's costly fumble during the team's 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans, two people with knowledge of the penalty said. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon fined $100K for sideline incident with player, AP sources say

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce the fine. The NFL has been in contact with the NFLPA and there will be no further punishment for Gannon.

The coach said on Monday that he had apologized to Demercado.

“I woke up this morning and didn’t feel great about it, honestly,” Gannon said. “So in the team meeting I addressed it, I apologized to Emari, apologized to the team. I just told them I let the moment of what happened get the better of me.”

ESPN first reported that Gannon had been fined.

Demercado looked as if he had a 72-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter Sunday that would have increased the Cardinals’ lead to 28-6. Instead, he dropped the ball before crossing the goal line, and the play was ruled a fumble out of the back of the end zone, which gave the Titans possession at their 20.

In the aftermath, video circulated on social media showing Gannon yelling in Demercado’s face before swiping his arm downward, appearing to jostle Demercado.

“I try to be emotionally stable and calm because my job is to solve problems during the game,” Gannon said. “It’s not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today. So it’s a mistake by me.”

The Titans eventually rallied for 16 straight points and snapped a 10-game losing streak dating to last season. Gannon said Demercado would not face any punishment for his mistake.

The Cardinals have dropped three straight games, all on last-second field goals. That’s the first time in NFL history that’s happened, according to Sportradar.

Gannon is in his third year leading Arizona, coming to the desert after two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this story.

