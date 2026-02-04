Carlos Beltran to represent Mets in Hall of Fame

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that outfielder Carlos Beltran will have a New York Mets cap on his plaque when he is inducted this summer, while Andruw Jones will represent the Atlanta Braves and Jeff Kent will represent the San Francisco Giants.

Beltran played 20 MLB seasons through 2017, including his first seven with the Kansas City Royals. He also played with the Mets for seven seasons and was named an All-Star five times as a member of the club

A nine-time All-Star in total, Beltran piled up 435 home runs and 312 stolen bases and won the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros.

Jones played the first 12 of his 17 career seasons with the Braves, earning his way onto the National League All-Star team five times. He bounced around between four teams over his final five seasons.

Jones produced 434 homers and 152 steals in a 2,196-game career that featured 10 consecutive Gold Glove awards in center field.

Kent played six of his 17 seasons with the Giants, winning the 2000 NL MVP award as a member of the club. He also played five seasons with the Mets and four with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kent batted .290 with 377 home runs and 1,518 RBIs over 2,298 career games.

While Beltran and Jones were elected in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, Kent was named to the Hall of Fame through the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.

All three former players will be inducted on July 26 in Cooperstown, N.Y., while broadcaster Joe Buck and baseball reporter Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer also will be honored.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.