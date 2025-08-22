Celtics fandom melts down over Jaylen Brown's father Marcelles Brown's arrest: ‘So sad’

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s father has been arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing incident allegedly sparked over a parking space dispute. The suspect, identified as Quenton Marcelles Brown (57), was taken into custody on Wednesday night and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to the New York Post. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown's father arrested in Vegas.(AP)

According to the report, Las Vegas police said that the officers responded to a stabbing on South Buffalo Drive at around 5.42 pm local time. They discovered a man who had sustained multiple stab injuries, who was later rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery.

Altercation began over parking spot

Authorities, according to another Boston 25 News report, stated that the altercation began as a verbal dispute over a ‘door ding’ at All American Park. The victim, described as a youth football coach, was with his girlfriend when the SUV Brown was riding in hit their car.

The SUV’s passenger git the victim’s car door while getting out, and the argument soon escalated, leading Brown to strike the coach nearly 25 times. Brown was located by the police after he fled from the scene and promptly admitted to the stabbing.

Brown, who boxed professionally from 1989 to 2000 and recorded a 33-18-1 career record, will be appearing in court on Thursday.

Social media erupts over news

Jaylen Brown, the four-time NBA All-Star, according to TMZ, does not have a close relationship with his father. Jaylen, who has been with the Celtics since he was drafted in 2016, is unaware of his father’s arrest.

Many social media users have rallied in support of Jaylen and are pining that the NBA star’s name should not be dragged into the controversy he’s not related to.

“Using Jaylen Brown’s name and face in the center of this when he has no part or relationship with his dad is wrong,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Jaylen is genuinely such an intelligent man and you're telling me his dad goes around doing this,” wrote another user.

A third user criticising Quenten Marcelles Brown’s actions wrote, “Grown men with the emotional maturity of a toddler.” A fourth user said, “Why are you even walking around with a knife?”

FAQs

Q1: Who was arrested in the Las Vegas stabbing incident?

A: Quenton “Marselles” Brown, the father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, was arrested.

Q2: What is he accused of?

A: He is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man during a dispute over a parking spot.

Q3: Where did the incident happen?

A: The stabbing occurred near All American Park in Las Vegas.

Q4: What is the victim’s condition?

A: The victim is in critical condition after surgery for multiple stab wounds.

Q5: Was Jaylen Brown involved or aware?

A: No, reports suggest Jaylen Brown was unaware of the arrest and does not have a close relationship with his father.