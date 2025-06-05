Check the list of NBA Finals winners from the past 10 years

The NBA Finals can always be quite dramatic. From buzzer-beaters to dynasties and underdog stories, the last decade has had all of it. Whether you're a hardcore fan or someone who only tunes in for the Finals, here is a brief recap of who won the title over the last ten seasons. Whether you're a hardcore fan or someone who only tunes in for the Finals, here is a brief recap of who won the title over the last ten seasons.(AP)

2024 - Boston Celtics

After years of nearly making it, they finally did it. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead Boston to a championship, and they beat the Dallas Mavericks in a long series. They brought home banner No. 18, breaking the tie with the Lakers for the most championships in NBA history.

2023 - Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić proved once and for all that he is one of the game's greats. He put the NBA on notice during the Finals, leading the Nuggets to their first championship by beating the Miami Heat in five games. Denver fans waited a long time to enjoy that moment, and they absolutely did.

2022 - Golden State Warriors

The Warriors let everyone know they were not done just yet. Steph Curry finally got his first Finals MVP performance as Golden State beat the Celtics in six games. This was their fourth title in the last eight years.

2021 - Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had one of the best Finals performances in NBA history. He scored 50 points in Game 6 to clinch the title for Milwaukee, giving them their first title since 1971. "The Greek Freak" became an absolute legend that night.

2020 - Los Angeles Lakers

During a pandemic in the bubble down in Orlando, LeBron James led the Lakers to another championship over the Miami Heat. It was an emotional moment for many reasons, not to mention the death of Kobe Bryant earlier that year. LeBron nabbed his fourth ring and third Finals MVP, with a different team this time.

2019 - Toronto Raptors

The Raptors made history by winning their first-ever NBA title. Kawhi Leonard was a beast throughout the playoffs and literally carried Toronto past a banged-up Warriors team. Canada came out in a huge way for their team.

2018 - Golden State Warriors

Golden State was still full-blown dynasty mode. They absolutely swept LeBron and Head Coach Ty Lue's Cavs, and Kevin Durant nabbed his second straight Finals MVP. At that point, they were pretty much unbeatable.

2017 - Golden State Warriors

This was Kevin Durant's first title for the warriors. They rolled through the playoffs, losing one game total. They beat the Cavs 4-1 and boy did Durant make his presence felt.

2016 - Cleveland Cavaliers

You already know. LeBron James led the Cavs to a 3–1 comeback to beat the Warriors. It was Cleveland's first championship ever, and that Game 7—Kyrie's shot, LeBron's block—will be remembered forever.

2015 - Golden State Warriors

This is where it all started. Steph Curry led the Warriors to their first title in 40 years, and Andre Iguodala took home the Finals MVP for his defense on LeBron. This was the beginning of a new era.