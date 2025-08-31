Chubba Purdy, Brock Purdy's brother, stars for Nevada - 5 quick facts on Wolf Pack QB

Chubba Purdy, younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, started as quarterback for the Nevada Wolf Pack, leading them into a high-stakes matchup against No. 2 Penn State on Saturday. With his sixth college season underway, here are five key facts about the 24-year-old signal-caller. Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Chubba Purdy (13) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against Penn State(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

5 key facts on Chubba Purdy

Early talent and high school success: Born Preston Purdy on July 30, 2001, in Queen Creek, Arizona, Chubba earned his nickname from his father due to his hefty baby weight. A four-star recruit, he followed Brock at Perry High School, throwing for 3,425 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior, and 4,423 yards with 52 touchdowns as a senior, leading his team to the 6A state championship game in 2018.

College: Chubba’s collegiate path has been winding, starting at Florida State (2020-21) with one start as a true freshman, then transferring to Nebraska (2022-23), where he started five games, and finally landing at Nevada in 2024. After considering retirement, he returned for 2025, now 0-6 as a starter but named a team captain.

Dual-threat potential: Standing at 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, Chubba combines passing and running skills, completing 54.8% of his passes for 5.8 yards per attempt career-wise, with 253 rushing yards and three scores at Nebraska. His Nevada debut saw 239 passing yards in a 2024 start.

Injury challenges: His career has been marred by six surgeries, including four groin procedures, impacting his consistency. Fully healthy for 2025, he aims to play all 13 games, a goal reflecting his resilience after nearly quitting post-2024, when he backed up Brendon Lewis before stepping up after Lewis’s transfer.

Family legacy: Growing up with Brock, who rose from Mr. Irrelevant to NFL stardom, Chubba faces no pressure to match him, focusing instead on leading Nevada. His father, Shawn, is a former minor league pitcher.