Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chubba Purdy, Brock Purdy's brother, stars for Nevada - 5 quick facts on Wolf Pack QB

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 02:48 am IST

Chubba Purdy, younger brother of Brock Purdy, started as quarterback for the Nevada Wolf Pack, leading them into a high-stakes matchup against No. 2 Penn State.

Chubba Purdy, younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, started as quarterback for the Nevada Wolf Pack, leading them into a high-stakes matchup against No. 2 Penn State on Saturday. With his sixth college season underway, here are five key facts about the 24-year-old signal-caller.

Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Chubba Purdy (13) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against Penn State(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Chubba Purdy (13) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against Penn State(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

5 key facts on Chubba Purdy

Early talent and high school success: Born Preston Purdy on July 30, 2001, in Queen Creek, Arizona, Chubba earned his nickname from his father due to his hefty baby weight. A four-star recruit, he followed Brock at Perry High School, throwing for 3,425 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior, and 4,423 yards with 52 touchdowns as a senior, leading his team to the 6A state championship game in 2018.

Read More: College football Week 1: Full Saturday schedule, where to watch and more

College: Chubba’s collegiate path has been winding, starting at Florida State (2020-21) with one start as a true freshman, then transferring to Nebraska (2022-23), where he started five games, and finally landing at Nevada in 2024. After considering retirement, he returned for 2025, now 0-6 as a starter but named a team captain.

Dual-threat potential: Standing at 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, Chubba combines passing and running skills, completing 54.8% of his passes for 5.8 yards per attempt career-wise, with 253 rushing yards and three scores at Nebraska. His Nevada debut saw 239 passing yards in a 2024 start.

Read More: Micah Parsons arrives one hour late for first press conference as member of Green Bay Packers, reason for delay revealed

Injury challenges: His career has been marred by six surgeries, including four groin procedures, impacting his consistency. Fully healthy for 2025, he aims to play all 13 games, a goal reflecting his resilience after nearly quitting post-2024, when he backed up Brendon Lewis before stepping up after Lewis’s transfer.

Family legacy: Growing up with Brock, who rose from Mr. Irrelevant to NFL stardom, Chubba faces no pressure to match him, focusing instead on leading Nevada. His father, Shawn, is a former minor league pitcher.

News / Sports / US Sports / Chubba Purdy, Brock Purdy's brother, stars for Nevada - 5 quick facts on Wolf Pack QB
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On