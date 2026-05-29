'Claude Lemieux was found...': Bombshell details about NHL legend's suicide death; cause of death released

The hockey world is mourning the death of former NHL star Claude Lemieux as shocking new details emerge on Thursday. According to TMZ Sports and statements obtained by The Athletic from Florida authorities, the four-time Stanley Cup champion died by suicide at the age of 60. Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, was found deceased at his family’s furniture business (New Jersey Devils)

The passing of the four-time Stanley Cup winner was announced on Thursday by the NHL Alumni Association.

Only a few days before Monday's Game 3 of the NHL's Eastern Conference finals between the Canadiens and the Hurricanes, he carried the torch in Montreal's Bell Centre.

Read more: Claude Lemieux's final message to NHL fans before sudden death: ‘Looked fine…'

What do we know about Claude Lemieux suicide death? TMZ Sports reported that Lemieux was found inside the family’s furniture business after relatives became concerned when he failed to return home. The outlet stated that the former NHL forward’s adult son discovered him around 3 am in a rear warehouse section of the property.

The Athletic also reported that the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies had responded to a suicide attempt at a furniture showroom in Lake Park, Florida, which state business records show is owned by Lemieux and his wife, Deborah.

The outlet reportedthat although the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office verified Lemieux's passing, it refused to make any more documents public, citing Florida laws that exempt suicide investigations from disclosure obligations.

Read more: Claude Lemieux net worth: Inside NHL legend's massive fortune after his death

NHL world reacts to Claude Lemieux’s death Lemieux was one of the most controversial and prolific athletes of his time. He played for teams like the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks throughout his 21-year NHL career.

Claude won the Stanley Cup in 1986, 1995, 1996, and 2000, four times reaching the peak of his sport. He received the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1995, which is awarded to the best playoff performer, while helping the New Jersey Devils secure their first championship.

He retired with 80 playoff goals, placing him among the NHL’s all-time postseason scorers.

Tributes poured in from across the hockey community following confirmation of his death. Fans, former teammates, and NHL organizations shared condolences online, remembering Lemieux as one of the fiercest competitors in playoff hockey history.

New Jersey Devils wrote on X, “Claude's impact in bringing the first-ever Stanley Cup to New Jersey will forever be remembered as one of the paramount performances in team history.”

Detroit Red Wings legend Darren McCarty shared a video and said, “Sad Day! Another brother gone. All I am gonna say is if you're struggling out there, no matter what, just reach out for some help. Rest in peace Claude.”