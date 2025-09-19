Clayton Kershaw net worth and career earnings: How much Dodgers star made before retiring?

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday that Clayton Kershaw, the three-time Cy Young Award winner and longtime face of the franchise, will retire at the end of this season. Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is retiring(AFP)

Kershaw, 37, is scheduled to take the mound at Dodger Stadium on Friday night for his final regular-season start, facing the San Francisco Giants. It will close an extraordinary 18-year run in which the left-hander became one of baseball’s greatest pitchers.

Since debuting on May 25, 2008, Kershaw has spent his entire career with the Dodgers, tying Zack Wheat and Bill Russell for the most seasons in team history. Along the way, he earned 11 All-Star selections, the 2014 National League MVP award, and helped secure World Series titles in 2020 and 2024.

His resume also includes milestones that few pitchers have reached. On July 2, he became just the 20th player—and only the fourth left-hander- in MLB history to record 3,000 strikeouts. He currently stands at 3,039.

Kershaw holds a career record of 222-96 with 15 shutouts, both the highest marks among active pitchers. His 2.54 ERA is the lowest of any pitcher in the live-ball era dating back to 1920, and his winning percentage is unmatched by any pitcher with at least 200 victories since 1900.

Dodgers owner and chairman Mark Walter praised Kershaw’s achievements in a statement, calling his career “truly legendary” and predicting his eventual induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He also highlighted Kershaw’s impact off the field through charitable work.

Clayton Kershaw career earnings

Kershaw signed a three-year, $93 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 after opting out of his previous contract. The deal included a $23 million signing bonus, distributed evenly across 2019–2021.

Performance incentives added further value: Kershaw earned $1 million for each of 24, 26, 28, and 30 starts in a season, collecting $3 million in bonuses in 2019 alone.

Forbes lists his net worth at $27.3 million as of 2020. Celebrity Net Worth reports that he is worth $170 million per the latest estimates.