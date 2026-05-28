Conference League final update: Why Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano was suspended. Scary scenes emerge

The UEFA Europa Conference League Final between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano was temporarily suspended after a medical emergency unfolded in the stands during the first half. Play was stopped in the 36th minute with the score locked at 0-0. The match resumed soon. Fans gather to watch Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano - Selhurst Park, London, Britain (Action Images via Reuters)

Augusto Batalla alerts officials The stoppage began after Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Augusto Batalla suddenly sat down on the pitch and pointed toward the section with Spanish supporters. His gesture immediately caught the attention of referee Maurizio Mariani, who then signaled for play to stop by pointing toward his watch.

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Players from both teams paused as stadium staff and officials reacted to the developing situation in the crowd.

Scenes from the stadium HERE.

What happened during Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano? TNT Sports commentator Adam Summerton later explained the reason behind the interruption during the live broadcast. "What we're hearing is that there has been a medical emergency, sadly, amongst the Rayo Vallecano supporters."

"Understandable that the game has been paused for the moment here, that information coming across to Inigo Perez and Oliver Glasner."

Summerton added: "Of course Lucy (Ward), these are two clubs where the relationship with the players and fans is felt so keenly, noticed that following Palace this season and the Vallecas region in Madrid, them representing the neighbourhood means so much to the players."

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Fans and players concerned The atmosphere inside the stadium quickly turned tense as players from both sides waited for updates while medical personnel responded in the stands. Supporters from both clubs appeared visibly worried during the unexpected pause in the final.

Summerton later added another message on commentary as concern continued around the stadium.

"Our best wishes to the supporter affected in that stand, we hope everyone involved is OK."

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Team news Crystal Palace: Henderson; Muñoz, Riad, Lacroix, Canvot, Mitchell; Wharton, Kamada; Pino, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez, Matthews, Lerma, Johnson, Clyne, Hughes, Strand Larsen, Sosa, Richards, Guessand, Devenny, Cardines.

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Ratju, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarría; López, Valentin, Palazón; Garcia, Alemao, De Frutos.

Subs: Cárdenas, Díaz, Trejo, Camello, Akhomach, Gumbau, Balliu, Espino, Molina, Mendy.