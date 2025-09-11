ATLANTA — Carson Kelly homered for the first of three runs against reigning NL Triple Crown winner Chris Sale and the Chicago Cubs outlasted the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Wednesday to win the series. Cubs get to Sale, outlast Braves 3-2 to win series

In the fourth inning, Kelly homered and Justin Turner had an RBI double. Chicago made it 3-1 in the fifth on Seiya Suzuki's sacrifice fly.

Nico Hoerner went 3 for 4 and scored the final run for the Cubs. They have won six of 10 to hold onto the first National League wild-card spot.

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of the game. He allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Taylor Rogers got the next four outs for the victory, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his third save of the season.

Sale allowed the three runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts over five innings. He gave up more than one earned run for the first time since May 11.

Hoerner led off the fifth with a single, reached second on Sale's throwing error and stole third before scoring on Suzuki's sacrifice fly.

At 65-81 with 16 games left, the Braves are guaranteed their first non-winning season since 2017.

Both teams are off Thursday. The Cubs return to Chicago to face Tampa Bay, with Matthew Boyd set to start Friday. The Braves remain in Atlanta to host Houston, with rookie Hurston Waldrep set to start.

