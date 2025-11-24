Derrick Henry, Ravens get pas FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-NYJ/RECAP Derrick Henry ran for two third-quarter touchdowns and the Baltimore Ravens posted their fifth straight win Sunday, stopping the visiting New York Jets 23-10.

Baltimore moved within a half-game of Pittsburgh for first place in the AFC North, pending the outcome of the Steelers' game in Chicago. New York suffered its second straight loss.

The Jets led 7-3 at halftime before the Ravens finally found a little bit of traction offensively. They started the second half with an 11-play, 74-yard drive that Henry capped by bulling into the end zone from 2 yards out at the 8:49 mark.

After the Jets turned the ball over on downs at their 42 as a fourth-and-2 pass from Tyrod Taylor to John Metchie fell incomplete, Baltimore made it 17-7 with 3:33 left in the quarter. Henry polished off a seven-play march by scoring from the 2.

Nick Folk connected on a 42-yard field goal 19 seconds into the fourth quarter that pulled New York within 17-10. But Tyler Loop restored a two-score margin with 9:35 remaining by hitting a 35-yard field goal. He added a 27-yarder with 41 seconds on the clock.

Lamar Jackson completed 13 of 23 passes for 153 yards for the Ravens, while Taylor was 17 of 28 for 222 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jets running back Breece Hall accounted for 119 yards from scrimmage, although he was held to 44 yards on 16 rushes.

Taylor, who started his career with Baltimore in 2011, got the start when New York coach Aaron Glenn opted to bench Justin Fields. Glenn was hoping for more downfield passing from an offense that hasn't scared defenses much aside from Hall's and Fields' explosive runs.

Taylor did guide the Jets to the game's first score in the second quarter, leading them on a 79-yard drive that culminated with his 13-yard touchdown pass to Metchie with 4:04 remaining.

The Ravens got on the board with 1:35 left when Loop kicked a 31-yard field goal. Jackson keyed the drive with 20 and 14-yard passes to Zay Flowers.

