Deshaun Watson's return timeline revealed; positive update for Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson watches on the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) The Cleveland Browns might have to wait a long time before their $230 million star returns to the field Deshaun Watson injury update: The Cleveland Browns might have to wait a long time before their $230 million star returns to the field. It was reported on Saturday that the 30-year-old quarterback is unlikely to return this season despite being cleared for practice.

Watson, Cleveland's highest-paid offensive player, was designated to return to practice, opening a 21-day window for the team to either activate him to the 53-man roster or shut him down for the remainder of the 2025 season. It appears that they will opt for the latter.

The veteran QB has been recovering from multiple Achilles surgeries since January. This led to the Browns bulking up on quarterbacks after the draft. They have started Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders so far. Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals in October.

For now, it is Shedeur Sanders leading the charge. Watson's return could have increased competition for the rookie, son of the legendary Deion Sanders. However, the new update means he will get some time to settle.

NFL insiders reported that Watson could return in 2026 as a potential starter. Despite speculation, it would be a genuine surprise if Watson, owed $46 million guaranteed next year, is not on the Browns’ roster when training camp opens in 2026.

The 30-year-old is still working his way back following a second Achilles rupture, the most recent setback in a Cleveland tenure marked by major injuries and interruptions. After tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 7 of the 2024 season, he re-injured the tendon and underwent surgery on January 9. It came just a year after his 2023 campaign ended early due to surgery on his throwing shoulder.

“He’s been working incredibly hard,” Stefanski said after Watson was cleared to practice. “Getting him back on the field, even in individual drills, is a significant step. The focus is simply on reacclimating after more than a year away.”

Inside the facility, Watson has drawn no complaints; sources say he has remained engaged and avoided becoming a distraction during his rehabilitation.

Watson arrived in Cleveland with massive expectations after signing a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract in 2022 and serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy following more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

His on-field results have lagged far behind his Pro Bowl production with the Texans, with just 19 appearances for the Browns, a 9–10 record, and a 19-to-12 touchdown-interception ratio.

(With inputs from Reuters)