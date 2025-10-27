Search
DeShon Elliott injury update: What happened to the Steelers safety? First details

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 27, 2025 07:52 am IST

Steelers safety DeShon Elliott suffered a severe knee injury vs. the Packers; he couldn’t put weight on his leg and was ruled out for the game.

DeShon Elliott, the Pittsburg Steelers safety, suffered a tragic knee injury in the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The broadcast showed Elliot's leg bent awkwardly during a tackle, after which trainers attended to him on the field.

Pittsburgh Steelers' DeShon Elliott is hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers.(AP)
As he got up, he was unable to put any weight on his legs as trainers escorted him to the locker room. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Here's the video:

This story is being upated.

