Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Adrian Peterson arrested: What charges does ex-NFL star face; past criminal record

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 05:55 am IST

During his NFL career, Adrian Peterson appeared for seven teams across 15 seasons, but was perhaps best known for his time with the Vikings.

Former NFL star Adrian Peterson was arrested in Sugar Land, Texas, on Sunday, TMZ reported. He was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence.

This is Adrian Peterson's second DWI this year.(X/@NFL_DovKleiman)
This is Adrian Peterson's second DWI this year.(X/@NFL_DovKleiman)

What charges are Peterson facing; past criminal record

Peterson is facing two charges of DWI (driving while intoxicated) and one charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, as per TMZ.

As per Texas law, penalties for DWI depend on whether it is a first time offense or a repeat. For first time offenders, it is a fine of up to $2000, up to 180 days in jail upon conviction with three mandatory days and loss of license up to a year.

Also Read | Adrian Peterson caught on camera trading blows in wild poker brawl; video goes viral | Watch

If a person is a second time offender, then the fine is up to $4000, and it comes with one month to a year in jail upon conviction. In this case, the driver loses the license for up to two years. For third-time offenders, a $10,000 fine has to be paid, and it comes with a 2-10 year jail sentence, and the person also loses their license for up to two years.

These fines don't include state fines of $3,000, $4,500, or $6,000 assessed upon sentencing, as per the Texas Department of Transportation.

Notably, this is Peterson's second DWI arrest this year, after the run-in with law in Minnesota in April. Authorities said he blew a .14 percent blood alcohol content level when the legal limit in the state is 0.8 percent. Thus, Texas would likely see him as a second-time offender, since it has a lifetime lookback period for DWI offenses.

Besides, he was also allegedly unlawfully carrying a weapon. As per Texas law, a person is unlawfully carrying a weapon when they “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly carries on or about his or her person a handgun.” Legal experts say that depending on circumstances, these are treated as Class A misdemeanors or third degree felonies.

If it is the former, then there is a jail sentence of up to a year, and/or a fine of up to $4000. In case of the latter, a person can get 2-10 years behind bars, and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

During his NFL career, Peterson appeared for seven teams across 15 seasons, but was perhaps best known for his time with the Vikings. He was born in Palestine, Texas, a small town about three hours north of Sugar Land.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Adrian Peterson arrested: What charges does ex-NFL star face; past criminal record
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On