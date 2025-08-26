‘I’m just tired of rejections, silence’: Minnesota man’s soul-crushing job search ordeal after being laid off

A man’s LinkedIn post about facing constant rejections while searching for a job in the IT sector in America has sparked a discussion about the job market in the US. The man shared that he has been searching for a job since last December, but has been unable to land one despite having the experience and expertise. A Minnesota man’s heartbreaking post about his job search in the US has gone viral. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“I’m struggling. Since my layoff in December, I’ve done everything I’m 'supposed' to do. I’ve applied to countless jobs, gone through multiple interviews, and networked like crazy. And still… nothing,” the Minnesota man wrote.

He then talked about how networking sounds in theory, but in reality, most of his messages go unanswered, even from people who said they would help. He said that despite having a resume showing his experience in the IT industry, it feels “invisible.”

“Right now, I’m just tired. Tired of rejections. Tired of silence. Tired of wondering what else I could possibly do,” he continued, adding that he would appreciate any advice that could help him in his job search.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “I mean this with all my heart, KEEP GOING! I went from July 2024 until March 2025. I see you, you got this, your time is coming!

Another said, “Anthony, thank you for being real and putting this out there. It takes strength to be honest about the struggle, especially when you’re doing everything right and still hitting a wall. You’re not alone. A lot of us are feeling this exact same frustration. The silence, the ghosting, the rejection after giving your all- it really does weigh you down. Your career, your experience, your effort, it all still matters, even if it feels invisible right now. Keep showing up. Keep being seen. Something will shift. I’m rooting for you.

A third remarked, “It’s definitely not you. This labor market was created for political reasons that go far beyond any one person's value as an employee. But understanding that doesn’t put food on the table. For that, I really don’t have any actionable advice. These days it is 90% down to luck, 10% down to interviewing skills.” A fourth wrote, “I know how it feels, trust me, I have been there a million times, my advice is that you keep pushing. Every day comes with its own hope, and sunrise, my brother. You shall surely smile at the end of the tunnel.”