Adrian Peterson caught on camera trading blows in wild poker brawl; video goes viral | Watch

Former NFL star Adrian Peterson was seen trading punches during a poker game dispute at a Texas social club. The altercation, which took place on May 27, was captured on video obtained by TMZ Sports. The clip showed the ex-Minnesota Vikings running back engaging in a fistfight with another man during a heated exchange at JokerStars, a Houston-based gaming venue. Peterson confirmed the incident in a conversation with TMZ. Adrian Peterson involved in a fistfight during poker game dispute in Texas.(adrianpeterson/Instagram)

He stated that the disagreement began between him and a friend over a card hand and quickly escalated. “One thing led to another,” Peterson said, adding that the pair “squared up” after exchanging words.

Adrian Peterson's fight ends with injuries

The video shows the two men throwing punches at each other. Peterson initially took a series of blows to the face before landing several punches himself as the fight moved toward the back wall. A bystander attempted to break up the brawl, but the two kept landing blows for several seconds.

Following the incident, both individuals appeared with visible injuries. Peterson claimed he was not punched in the face but was injured after falling into a chair during the altercation.

Alcohol was reportedly involved, though Peterson clarified that it was not the cause of the dispute.

No police complaint or punishment from the club

Law enforcement was not called to the scene, and the JokerStars club did not impose any penalties on either party, according to Peterson. Despite the intensity of the altercation, the NFL veteran said there were no hard feelings.

“Me and the guy, we’re cool. We’ve known each other. It was literally like a brother situation... We agreed to disagree, we had our words, and we threw blows - and that was it,” Peterson explained.

Peterson, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, has taken up poker since retiring from football. He was present at JokerStars again last Thursday and acknowledged that he regrets the fight. “I felt really bad,” he said, according to TMZ.

