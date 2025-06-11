Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks: When can NBA lovers in Mexico book tickets?

On Tuesday night, the NBA announced that the Detroit Pistons will be heading south of the border to play a premier international game, with the Pistons gearing up to tank again in 2025, and hopefully gear up with a better team Detroit Pistons to Face Dallas Mavericks in Mexico on November 1. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

On Saturday, 1 November, Detroit will face the Dallas Mavericks at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. This marks the 34th time the NBA has held a game in Mexico since 1992.

For Dallas, this will be their eighth appearance in Mexico, while Detroit makes its third trip south. The game is expected to air live across Mexico, Latin America, and more than 200 countries and territories, according to the league’s press release.

Tickets for the big event will be available soon. Pre-sales will be held on July 9 and 10, and public sales will start on July 11.

While it’s not uncommon for the NBA to take regular-season games outside the U.S., this Pistons-Mavs showdown is shaping up to be a special one. Not only does it give both franchises an international spotlight, but it also brings their long-running head-to-head history to a global stage.

The upcoming game will be the 88th meeting between the Pistons and Mavericks. Detroit has historically had the upper hand, winning 45 of the 87 matchups so far. However, recent games have been more evenly matched. Over the last three seasons, the teams have split their regular-season series.

Last season, the two squads met in late January, though Dallas was without star guard Luka Doncic due to injury. The Pistons took full advantage and won 117-102. When they met again a couple of months later, the Mavs bounced back with a 123-117 victory.