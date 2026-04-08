Dianna Russini's Instagram in focus as photos with Mike Vrabel cause stir in NFL circles

New York Times’ top NFL reporter Dianna Russini’s Instagram is in focus after photos obtained by Page Six appeared to show her holding hands with and hugging New England Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel at a luxurious hotel. The pair was reportedly spotted two weekends ago at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona, a boutique resort.

Both Russini and Vrabel are married to other people. According to a Page Six insider, the pair had breakfast on the patio of the hotel restaurant around 10:30 am on March 28. They later spent some leisurely time at the pool, and lounged side-by-side in a hot tub.

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The two were spotted again in the evening on the private rooftop of one of the hotel’s bungalows. Photos show them hugging, and weaving their fingers together as they stand face-to-face. According to the insider, the couple briefly danced together.