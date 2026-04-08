Dianna Russini's Instagram in focus as photos with Mike Vrabel cause stir in NFL circles
New York Times’ top NFL reporter Dianna Russini’s Instagram is in focus after photos obtained by Page Six appeared to show her holding hands with and hugging New England Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel at a luxurious hotel. The pair was reportedly spotted two weekends ago at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona, a boutique resort.
Both Russini and Vrabel are married to other people. According to a Page Six insider, the pair had breakfast on the patio of the hotel restaurant around 10:30 am on March 28. They later spent some leisurely time at the pool, and lounged side-by-side in a hot tub.
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The two were spotted again in the evening on the private rooftop of one of the hotel’s bungalows. Photos show them hugging, and weaving their fingers together as they stand face-to-face. According to the insider, the couple briefly danced together.
Dianna Russini’s Instagram in focus
Commenters began posting remarks on Russini’s latest Instagram post as soon as the photos surfaced. “Dianna Russini doesn’t see the Eagles moving A.J. Brown before June 1,” the latest post on her profile, shared by sportsradio94wip on March 26, reads.
“Circling back here after those photos with you holding hands with a certain someone is funny. Anyways, go birds!” one user commented. “Vrabel eh ?” wrote a user, while another asked, “What’s the husband think,” referring to Russini’s husband, Shake Shack exec Kevin Goldschmidt, who she married in 2020.
“Now we know where you were getting your AJ info from. Wonder how your husband feels about Sedona. Go Birds,” said a user, while another wrote, “Who’s your source Dianna…lol?”
Mike Vrabel speaks out
After the photos surfaced, Vrabel told the New York Post in a statement, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”
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Both Vrabel and Russini claimed that they were there with friends, who were not visible in the photos. However, according to Page Six, several eyewitnesses said they did not see anyone else with Vrabel.
On being asked if Vrabel visited the hotel with a group of friends, one eyewitness reportedly said, “No, he was with a girl.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More