Did Indianapolis Colts just mock Tyreek Hill in a deleted 2025 NFL schedule release video?

With the reveal of the 2025 NFL schedule, there was the usual batch of team announcement videos, each with its own version of pop culture references. The Indianapolis Colts' Minecraft-style NFL schedule allegedly mocked Tyreek Hill. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)

But the Indianapolis Colts’ initial attempt at a reveal, done in Minecraft style, has since mysteriously vanished from their official X account, leaving fans speculating about what went wrong.

On 14 May, as the league released the full 18-week schedule, the Colts joined the Los Angeles Chargers in using the beloved sandbox game Minecraft to guide fans through the season, drawing inspiration from Jack Black and Jason Momoa's last year's big screen appearance.

ALSO READ| Global favourite video-sharing platform to stream NFL game for the first time. Here, have a quick peek

But not long after posting, the Colts pulled the video down without explanation. Many fans noticed that the video took some light jabs at the team’s upcoming opponents. One in particular may have crossed the line: a dolphin kinda resembling Tyreek Hill being intercepted by a Coast Guard boat.

Hill, a Miami Dolphins wide receiver, had a run-in with law enforcement last year before Miami’s season opener due to a traffic violation.

Fans are drooling over Colts' deleted video

Now, in the since-reposted clip by an X user, one commented, “This is fun and creative.”

“Guessing it got deleted for the very first part about Hill,” another quipped.

“Wait they deleted it???” one wondered.

“I love it. Hilarious. Hill deserves to be the target of this joke. It's like a roast. People need to get a sense of humor. I don't understand who doesn't think this is funny...besides Hill maybe. LOVED IT!,” another commented.

Others have speculated the Colts removed the video not just because of that moment but also because the Chargers had posted a similiar Minecraft-themed video.

ALSO READ| NFL 2025 schedule: Here's a week-by-week schedule for all 32 teams, including bye weeks

Colts now shared a Microsoft Paint-style artwork thread for each game, created by popular X user @nba_paint. The team hasn’t released any statement about why the original video was taken down.