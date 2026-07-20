Did Spain star Rodri push Trump aside during World Cup celebration? Awkward moment goes viral

Spain's World Cup celebrations took an unexpected turn after their win over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19. As captain Rodri prepared to lift the trophy, U.S. President Donald Trump remained on the podium alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Did Spain's Rodri push Trump aside? Awkward World Cup moment goes viral. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (REUTERS)

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Video clips from the ceremony instantly started making rounds, with many viewers wondering whether Rodri had asked Trump to move. The short but awkward moment ended only after Infantino stepped in and guided Trump away, allowing Spain's players to celebrate together.

Rodri, Donald Trump trophy moment

Spain defeated Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup before moving to the traditional trophy presentation. Trump and Infantino handed the trophy to captain Rodri, just as FIFA had announced before the final.

Earlier, Infantino had explained the plan, saying, "We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together." He also added, "We are together all the time."

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{{^usCountry}} However, after handing over the trophy, Trump stayed on the stage while Spain's players gathered around Rodri for the title celebrations. Footage from the ceremony showed Rodri appearing to gesture and speak toward Trump as the team waited to lift the trophy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, after handing over the trophy, Trump stayed on the stage while Spain's players gathered around Rodri for the title celebrations. Footage from the ceremony showed Rodri appearing to gesture and speak toward Trump as the team waited to lift the trophy. {{/usCountry}}

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There were no official comments released by Rodri about the brief exchange, but the videos led to widespread discussion over whether he was asking the U.S. President to step aside.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money: How much will Spain and Argentina take home after the final?

The delay lasted only a few moments before Infantino walked over and guided Trump away from the center of the podium. Once the space cleared, Rodri and his teammates lifted the World Cup trophy and celebrated their victory.

Gianni Infantino steps in during Spain celebration

The scene reminded many fans of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, also held at MetLife Stadium. During Chelsea's trophy presentation, Trump had also remained on stage after handing over the trophy.

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Chelsea captain Reece James later said, "Before, they told me he was going to present the trophy, and then exit the stage. I thought that he was gonna exit the stage. But I think he wanted to stay."

Before the World Cup final, Trump had spoken about the tournament during a reception and praised its impact on the United States. He said, "It turned out we were a soccer country, and I think it's going to remain. This has really brought the world together."

Also Read: Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove and Best Young Player winners: Who won the 2026 FIFA World Cup awards?

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While the podium moment became one of the biggest talking points after the final, it did not take attention away from Spain's achievement.

Rodri eventually lifted the trophy with his teammates after Infantino cleared the stage, ending an awkward few seconds that became one of the most discussed moments of the night.