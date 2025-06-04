Drake wins big after RCB's IPL 2025 triumph; Did he pocket more than Virat Kohli's team?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru team and their supporters rejoiced on June 3rd night when history was written in gold. Canadian rapper Drake too celebrated RCB's first Indian Premier League championship win as they defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in an exciting final on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. While Drake was lucky enough with his wager on red and gold, Virat Kohli's much anticipated trophy was the true gift for RCB supporters.(X)

Here's how much Drake received after betting on RCB

After risking $750,000 (about ₹6.4 crore) on RCB to win the IPL 2025 final, the Canadian rapper earned an incredible $1.3 million (around ₹11 crore). An 18-year wait for the title was eventually ended as RCB beat Punjab Kings by six runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

How much RCB won as a team?

In contrast, Drake received more than half of the ₹200 million prize money awarded to the RCB champions in a matter of hours, whereas the Bengaluru team worked for 74 days to achieve the same amount.

A few hours prior to the final, the rapper shared a screenshot of the wager on his Instagram account. The post gained widespread attention as fans of hip-hop and cricket showed excitement.

Drake's bet comes amid an increasing trend of worldwide celebrities displaying huge interest in cricket, particularly the IPL, which is increasing cricket's appeal on a global scale.

This victory and windfall might perhaps turn the Canadian star into a regular member of the RCB.

What to know about ‘Drake Curse’

In addition to its value, Drake's wager, which was put at 1.75 odds on the cryptocurrency betting site Stake, caught attention. After hearing about the wager, supporters of RCB, who are known for unintentionally jinxing sportsmen and teams with his open support—the so-called "Drake Curse"—feared the worst.

The rapper was blasted for his failed bid on Conor McGregor and Serena Williams. However, cricket turned out to be a a completely different case for Drake. While RCB supporters were initially hesitant, they later praised Drake for his faith.