Eddie Giacomin dies at 86: Rangers mourn loss of their ‘integral member’ in heartfelt tribute

The NHL Alumni Association announced on Monday that Hall of Fame goaltender Eddie Giacomin, best known for his time with the New York Rangers, has passed away at the age of 86. He spent 11 out of his 13 NHL seasons with the Rangers, becoming a fan favorite and a franchise icon. His time with the Blueshirts came to an abrupt end just four games into the 1975–76 season after the team placed him on waivers, as reported by The New York Post. Giacomin was claimed by the Detroit Red Wings on October 29, 1975. Eddie Giacomin, Hall of Fame goaltender known for his career with the New York Rangers, has died at 86.(@NHLAlumni/X)

Rangers issue heartfelt message for Eddie Giacomin

In a tribute on X, the official account of the Rangers wrote, “Eddie Giacomin was an integral member of the New York Rangers for a decade and personified what being a Ranger is all about, both to his teammates and the Blueshirts faithful." It further read, “You cannot discuss the history of this organization and not immediately think of Eddie. The great Rod Gilbert called him the heart of their team, and we cannot think of a greater honor to bestow on one of the greatest goaltenders to ever play the game.”

It concluded with, “Our thoughts are with Eddie's family, friends and teammates during this incredibly difficult time.”

Giacomin's time with the Rangers

Over 11 years with the Rangers, Giacomin recorded a 267-172-89 record, a .905 save percentage, and a 2.74 goals-against average. The Canadian goaltender finished his NHL career with a 290-209-95 record, a .902 save percentage, and a 2.82 GAA, as reported by The NY Post. He is best remembered for leading the team to the 1972 Stanley Cup final, where they fell to the Bruins in six games.

Giacomin was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.